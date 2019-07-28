AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Review: the New Mid-Range CPU Leader

Civilization VI AI, Stockfish Test

The Ryzen 5 3600X shows impressive gains over the previous-gen models in Civilization VI's AI performance test. This test is highly dependent on per-core performance, and AMD has made impressive steps forward compared to the stock Intel processors in the competing price ranges. However, Intel still holds the overclocking advantage, so it takes the uncontested lead after tuning.

We've added Stockfish, an open-source chess engine, to our test suite. This chess engine is the perennial world leader in computer chess competitions, beating other engines like Goggle's Deepmind AlphaZero engine. The engine is designed to extract the utmost performance from many-core chips, so it scales well up to 512 cores. As we can see, that equates to a big win over the Core i5-9600K as the engine unleashes the power of Ryzen 5's six extra threads.

Civilization VI Graphics Test

Here we see what will become a familiar trend in many game titles: The 3600X either matches or beats the Core i5-9600K at stock settings, but tuning hands the Core processors the lead. Precision Boost Overdrive gives us an extra 3.2 FPS when paired with the Wraith Spire cooler, but stepping up to a beefier cooler doesn't provide much more uplift.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III

The Warhammer 40,000 benchmark responds well to threading, so the Ryzen 5 3600X takes the lead at stock settings.



