AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Review: the New Mid-Range CPU Leader

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V favors Intel architectures and, more generally, multi-core designs with high clock rates. Ryzen 5 3600X lags the -9600K by a few FPS at stock settings, and again we see that improved cooling does little to improve performance – both setups land within the expected variance for this benchmark.

Hitman 2

Hitman 2 finds the 3600X again beating the stock -9600K, but Intel's overclocking advantage opens up a big lead. The 3600X gains 3.3 frames with the Wraith Spire cooler and overclocking, while the Corsair cooler extracts another 1.1 FPS.



