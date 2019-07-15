AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Review: Core i7 Has a New Challenger

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X deals 354 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Processor... Amazon Prime £399.99 £300 View Reduced Price AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Socket AM4... Laptops Direct £322.97 View AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Gen3 8 Core... Scan £329.99 View Amd Ryzen 7 3800X 4.50Ghz 8... very.co.uk £429.99 View Show More Deals

VRmark, 3DMark and AotS: Escalation

We tested the Threadripper 2920X in Game Mode for our game suite, and Creator Mode for our application tests.

VRMark, 3DMark

We aren't big fans of using synthetic benchmarks to measure performance, but 3DMark's DX11 and DX12 CPU tests provide useful insight into the amount of horsepower available to game engines.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The DX11 and DX12 CPU test results expose the full threaded heft of the Ryzen 3000 series processors. The Ryzen 9 3900X dethrones the overclocked Core i9-9900K in both tests. After overclocking, the Ryzen 7 3800X posts a virtual tie with Intel's flagship in the Fire Strike physics test, and the all-core overclock provides a comparable level of performance in the Time Spy test.

The VRMark test benefits heavily from per-core performance, and the Ryzen 3000 processors have made great strides compared to the first- and second-gen models. The Ryzen 3000 series processors have also become much more competitive in this benchmark, with the 3800X beating the stock Core i9-9900K and landing within a few FPS of the Core i7-9700K.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation is a computationally intense title that scales well with thread count, but clock speeds and per-core performance play a big role, as evidenced by the overclocked Core i9-9900K's spot at the top of the chart. The Ryzen 3000-series processors notch impressive gains, and we can see that the title responds well to our manual all-core overclock and the automatic PBO overclock. At stock settings, the Ryzen 7 3800X slots in right where we'd expect, and the Intel processors can only challenge if we apply an overclock.



MORE: Best CPUs



MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy



MORE: All CPUs Content