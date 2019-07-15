AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Review: Core i7 Has a New Challenger

VRmark, 3DMark and AotS: Escalation
We tested the Threadripper 2920X in Game Mode for our game suite, and Creator Mode for our application tests.
VRMark, 3DMark
We aren't big fans of using synthetic benchmarks to measure performance, but 3DMark's DX11 and DX12 CPU tests provide useful insight into the amount of horsepower available to game engines.
The DX11 and DX12 CPU test results expose the full threaded heft of the Ryzen 3000 series processors. The Ryzen 9 3900X dethrones the overclocked Core i9-9900K in both tests. After overclocking, the Ryzen 7 3800X posts a virtual tie with Intel's flagship in the Fire Strike physics test, and the all-core overclock provides a comparable level of performance in the Time Spy test.
The VRMark test benefits heavily from per-core performance, and the Ryzen 3000 processors have made great strides compared to the first- and second-gen models. The Ryzen 3000 series processors have also become much more competitive in this benchmark, with the 3800X beating the stock Core i9-9900K and landing within a few FPS of the Core i7-9700K.
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation is a computationally intense title that scales well with thread count, but clock speeds and per-core performance play a big role, as evidenced by the overclocked Core i9-9900K's spot at the top of the chart. The Ryzen 3000-series processors notch impressive gains, and we can see that the title responds well to our manual all-core overclock and the automatic PBO overclock. At stock settings, the Ryzen 7 3800X slots in right where we'd expect, and the Intel processors can only challenge if we apply an overclock.
it does look like the 3700x is the better buy. use that $70 savings for better cooling and you got a winner on your hands it looks like. i personally don't care about a few fps at 1080p when both AMD and Intel hit some nice numbers. 140 fps vs 150 fps is pretty much the same thing to me.
but those extra cores/threads from AMD will go a long way with VM's, production software and the other non-game stuff i do regularly. AMD FTW :geek:
If you are going to OC then I mostly agree however the binning looks like it impacts power draw a lot. However you are not guaranteed 3800x performance out of a 3700x. If you do not intend to OC then there are many valid reasons for the 3800x. The 3800x makes a good case for non overclockers especially because it pulls less power than the stock 3700x. However for me I would much rather they had one more tier like a 3850x that was say 4-4.1Ghz base and 4.8 to 4.9 Ghz boost. A higher binned version I would step up for over the 3700x.
My conclusion:
I am not planning to OC ( I am using an Asrock Fatal1ty B450 Gaming-ITX ) with 105W TDP, I don't think my motherboard's VRM can handle properly ;:coldsweat:
Performance It is just about ~2% over 3700x that has TDP of 65W ;:mad:
PBO is not hitting 4.4 GHz easily ( depends on silicon lottery);:ouimaitre:
70 USD (92 CAD ) over 3700X;
Single Core performance is not that great;So, I am going to buy a Rysen 7 3700X
🤘
32b vs 16b ??
http://www.mustnotsleepgames.com/Comp/A1%2001.jpg