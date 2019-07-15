AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Review: Core i7 Has a New Challenger

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X deals 354 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Processor... Amazon Prime £399.99 £290.95 View Reduced Price AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Eight-Core... Novatech Ltd £320.81 View AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Socket AM4... Laptops Direct £322.97 View Amd Ryzen 7 3800X 4.50Ghz 8... very.co.uk £429.99 View Show More Deals

GTA: V and Hitman 2

Grand Theft Auto V

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Grand Theft Auto V favors Intel architectures and, more generally, multi-core designs with high clock rates. The 3700X with its combination of PBO and an all-core overclock again offers roughly the same performance as the tuned 3800X.

Hitman

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Hitman finds an oddity: The tuned 3700X actually ekes out a slim win over both overclocked 3800X configurations, but the differences are slight.



MORE: Best CPUs



MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy



MORE: All CPUs Content