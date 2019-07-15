AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Review: Core i7 Has a New Challenger

Project Cars 2, The Division 2, and World of Tanks enCore
Project CARS 2
Although Project CARS 2 is purportedly optimized for threading, clock rates obviously affect this title's frame rates. Intel's per-core performance, which is a mixture of IPC and frequency, pays big dividends in this title.
A glance at the Ryzen 7 1800X reminds us of the giant strides AMD has made in just three generations.
The Division 2
The Ryzen 7 3700X continues to be a thorn in its sibling's side, once again offering nearly the same performance after we engage automatic overclocking.
World of Tanks enCore
World of Tanks closes out our game testing with much the same pattern we observed in other titles.
it does look like the 3700x is the better buy. use that $70 savings for better cooling and you got a winner on your hands it looks like. i personally don't care about a few fps at 1080p when both AMD and Intel hit some nice numbers. 140 fps vs 150 fps is pretty much the same thing to me.
but those extra cores/threads from AMD will go a long way with VM's, production software and the other non-game stuff i do regularly. AMD FTW :geek:
If you are going to OC then I mostly agree however the binning looks like it impacts power draw a lot. However you are not guaranteed 3800x performance out of a 3700x. If you do not intend to OC then there are many valid reasons for the 3800x. The 3800x makes a good case for non overclockers especially because it pulls less power than the stock 3700x. However for me I would much rather they had one more tier like a 3850x that was say 4-4.1Ghz base and 4.8 to 4.9 Ghz boost. A higher binned version I would step up for over the 3700x.
My conclusion:
I am not planning to OC ( I am using an Asrock Fatal1ty B450 Gaming-ITX ) with 105W TDP, I don't think my motherboard's VRM can handle properly ;:coldsweat:
Performance It is just about ~2% over 3700x that has TDP of 65W ;:mad:
PBO is not hitting 4.4 GHz easily ( depends on silicon lottery);:ouimaitre:
70 USD (92 CAD ) over 3700X;
Single Core performance is not that great;So, I am going to buy a Rysen 7 3700X
🤘
32b vs 16b ??
