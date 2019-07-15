Trending

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Review: Core i7 Has a New Challenger

Project Cars 2, The Division 2, and World of Tanks enCore

Project CARS 2

Although Project CARS 2 is purportedly optimized for threading, clock rates obviously affect this title's frame rates. Intel's per-core performance, which is a mixture of IPC and frequency, pays big dividends in this title.

A glance at the Ryzen 7 1800X reminds us of the giant strides AMD has made in just three generations.

The Division 2

The Ryzen 7 3700X continues to be a thorn in its sibling's side, once again offering nearly the same performance after we engage automatic overclocking.

World of Tanks enCore

World of Tanks closes out our game testing with much the same pattern we observed in other titles.


31 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Math Geek 15 July 2019 17:48
    pretty much what i expected from all the Ryzen 3000 series so far. i am not disappointed at all in what i am seeing.

    it does look like the 3700x is the better buy. use that $70 savings for better cooling and you got a winner on your hands it looks like. i personally don't care about a few fps at 1080p when both AMD and Intel hit some nice numbers. 140 fps vs 150 fps is pretty much the same thing to me.

    but those extra cores/threads from AMD will go a long way with VM's, production software and the other non-game stuff i do regularly. AMD FTW :geek:
  • TJ Hooker 15 July 2019 18:30
    In light of the 3700X, the 3800X doesn't seem to have much reason to exist to be honest. Not unless boost/OC behavior somehow changes significantly in the future.
  • nitrium 15 July 2019 20:42
    Given you can get just about the same performance by OCing a 3700X (and the 3800X doesn't OC really at all), I don't really see why AMD even released this chip - especially considering how much more they are asking for it. The value just isn't there.
  • mattkiss 15 July 2019 21:06
    What command rate are you running your memory kits at? Also, is the memory write speed nerfed like it is on the 3700X?
  • JamesSneed 15 July 2019 22:29
    Im curious why the 3700x with PBO is pulling considerably more wattage versus the 3800x with PBO. Is binning really making that large of a difference?
  • JamesSneed 15 July 2019 22:41
    nitrium said:
    Given you can get just about the same performance by OCing a 3700X (and the 3800X doesn't OC really at all), I don't really see why AMD even released this chip - especially considering how much more they are asking for it. The value just isn't there.

    If you are going to OC then I mostly agree however the binning looks like it impacts power draw a lot. However you are not guaranteed 3800x performance out of a 3700x. If you do not intend to OC then there are many valid reasons for the 3800x. The 3800x makes a good case for non overclockers especially because it pulls less power than the stock 3700x. However for me I would much rather they had one more tier like a 3850x that was say 4-4.1Ghz base and 4.8 to 4.9 Ghz boost. A higher binned version I would step up for over the 3700x.
  • xcomp666 15 July 2019 23:02
    I was waiting for a decent review.

    My conclusion:

    I am not planning to OC ( I am using an Asrock Fatal1ty B450 Gaming-ITX ) with 105W TDP, I don't think my motherboard's VRM can handle properly ;:coldsweat:
    Performance It is just about ~2% over 3700x that has TDP of 65W ;:mad:
    PBO is not hitting 4.4 GHz easily ( depends on silicon lottery);:ouimaitre:
    70 USD (92 CAD ) over 3700X;
    Single Core performance is not that great;So, I am going to buy a Rysen 7 3700X
    🤘
  • Makaveli 15 July 2019 23:36
    Does the 3800x have the same memory write limitation as the 3700x

    32b vs 16b ??
  • TJ Hooker 16 July 2019 00:01
    Makaveli said:
    Does the 3800x have the same memory write limitation as the 3700x

    32b vs 16b ??
    From what I can find that applies to all Ryzen 3K chips with a single compute die, in which case yes it'd be the same for the 3800X.
  • jclaine 16 July 2019 08:50
    I just did a 3700x Asrock x470 itx build. I imagine that I will need to use the wifi on it at some point in it's life, that's why I went with the x470 (Intel (1733) ) version over the b450 (Intel 3168 (433) ). I really didn't want a chipset fan because in 8 years I don't want to have to think about that failing in an old abused system, so I passed on x570.

    http://www.mustnotsleepgames.com/Comp/A1%2001.jpg
