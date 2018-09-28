AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X Review: Striking The Balance

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X deals 9 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ AMD YD295XA8AFWOF 16 Core/32... Amazon Prime £829.99 £774.96 View Reduced Price

Far Cry 5

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

All three Core i9 processors encountered a sharp drop-off in our 99.9th percentile metrics, emphasizing a handful of hiccups during the benchmark. Overclocking helped smooth those out.

Meanwhile, Threadripper 2950X served up a smoother frame rate profile.

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V favors Intel architectures and, more generally, multi-core designs with high clock rates.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

This title prefers the higher boost clock rates available through PBO. Though Intel led through our benchmark, it is clear that AMD's targeted improvements made Threadripper 2950X a much more agile competitor than the previous-gen model.

Hitman

Our Hitman benchmark was rendered almost useless by a patch that imposed a 90 FPS performance cap. A subsequent update restored our test to its prior glory.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The 0.3 FPS difference between our all-core overclock and PBO turned on fell within a margin of error.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy

MORE: All CPUs Content