AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X Review: Striking The Balance

Far Cry 5
All three Core i9 processors encountered a sharp drop-off in our 99.9th percentile metrics, emphasizing a handful of hiccups during the benchmark. Overclocking helped smooth those out.
Meanwhile, Threadripper 2950X served up a smoother frame rate profile.
Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V favors Intel architectures and, more generally, multi-core designs with high clock rates.
This title prefers the higher boost clock rates available through PBO. Though Intel led through our benchmark, it is clear that AMD's targeted improvements made Threadripper 2950X a much more agile competitor than the previous-gen model.
Hitman
Our Hitman benchmark was rendered almost useless by a patch that imposed a 90 FPS performance cap. A subsequent update restored our test to its prior glory.
The 0.3 FPS difference between our all-core overclock and PBO turned on fell within a margin of error.
Anyway then it gets 4.5/10
Another weird review with bias' throughout and a conclusion that doesn't make much sense.
I know, I'm going to buy a F1 race car and compare it to a pickup truck just to prove that the F1 car is shit, because it can't carry my shopping.
Hey electrO_90, thanks for sounding off. The rating is actually a 4.5 out of 5 (nearly perfect). Perhaps it isn't displaying correctly in your region, but I see the rating correctly here. Are you reading on the US site?
https://www.tomshardware.co.uk/amd-ryzen-threadripper-2950x-2990wx-cpu,review-34562.html
4.5/10 which is why I don't understand the answer.
And under https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/amd-ryzen-threadripper-2950x-2990wx-cpu,5797.html
it shows 4.5/5
Thanks for the heads-up, I'll report that to the relevant people.
great review, on point and mirrors my experience. what i love about the 2950x is the fact you now have smaller boards (mATX) with TR4 and beefy vrms. it still isn't cheaper (by much) but you really have to look at each x399 mobo independently, regardless of your inclination, just because the vrm temps vary so widely across all models...even at the very top of the market..