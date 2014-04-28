Mullins And Beema APUs: AMD Gets Serious About Tablet SoCs

Web Benchmarks
Say what you will about the performance of most tablets running desktop operating systems, but at the very least, they should be capable of smooth Web browsing and video playback. With that in mind, we made it a point to squeeze in a handful of Web-based tests during our limited opportunity to audition AMD's engineering sample hardware.
There's one constant through these tests: Intel's Atom Z3740D trails the pack. Frankly, though, Dell's Venue 8 Pro doesn't feel like a last-place finisher. In fact, it seems fairly well-tuned for this exact usage model.
Even still, the A10 Micro-6700T places first, second, or third, depending on the test you're looking at.
Actually, both Dota2 and Grid2 are well known for having low system requirements, and they represented a great opportunity to compare results to the desktop bay trail and kabini platforms. We would have tested these games regardless, but we would have added more, less demanding titles if we had more time.
Interestingly enough, this would mean that the PS4 and Xbone could use Puma+ cores in the future (with turbo disabled obviously).
But yeah, I understand the limited time and environment, and the look at Beema and Mullins is greatly appreciated. I'm *still* looking forward to a commercially-available tablet with an AMD SoC in it, since one never materialized with Temash. That Vizio tablet that used AMD was actually pretty nifty, except for using the Z-60(?) which just wasn't up to scratch. It's too bad Vizio seems to be deprecating its tablet efforts, since an update of that tablet with Mullins in it would be worth looking at.
the tskin temp and tjmax temp look a bit low for outside use. i wonder if it'll be enough to prevent throttling in actual devices.
How did you not read the commentary, yet decide comment on it?
The article is very complimentary to the new APU's game performance. What exactly did you expect? Did you want me to write that its the "SUPERBEST GAMING APU EVAR"?