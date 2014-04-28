Mullins And Beema APUs: AMD Gets Serious About Tablet SoCs

Web Benchmarks

Say what you will about the performance of most tablets running desktop operating systems, but at the very least, they should be capable of smooth Web browsing and video playback. With that in mind, we made it a point to squeeze in a handful of Web-based tests during our limited opportunity to audition AMD's engineering sample hardware.

There's one constant through these tests: Intel's Atom Z3740D trails the pack. Frankly, though, Dell's Venue 8 Pro doesn't feel like a last-place finisher. In fact, it seems fairly well-tuned for this exact usage model.

Even still, the A10 Micro-6700T places first, second, or third, depending on the test you're looking at.