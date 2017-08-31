ASRock X370 Killer SLI/ac Motherboard Review

ASRock X370 Killer SLI/ac deals 9 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ASRock X370 Killer SLI AM4... Amazon Prime £167 View

Software & Firmware

The ASRock X370 Killer SLI/ac shares a similar UEFI interface to the Gaming K4. Red starts to consume the software interface as we stare into the heart of this product. Typical ASRock options are provided, with the OC Tweaker providing all the knobs for our overclocking purposes.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Voltage increments are in 6.25mV steps, frequency adjusts in 25 MHz increments, and the DDR4 frequencies range from DDR4-1866 all the way to DDR4-4000. Having spent some time staring at JEDEC specs in my GDDR3 days, the options available in the timing configuration menu are not for the faint of heart. Moving down the screen, load line settings are described fairly well, and additional voltage rails are opened up for customization.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The Advanced menu provides more of the same familiar options for SATA, Cool ‘n Quiet, and its ilk, and once again “No Help Strings” are found throughout the AMD CBS menus. One thing we didn’t cover much in the Gaming K4 review was the interface for the programmable LEDs on the product. Jumping over to Tools, each of the LED controllers can be programmed with various lighting effects, and values for red, green, and blue can be assigned in numerical fashion.

Opening up FAN-tastic Tuning slaps us in the face with red gradient, while our eyes struggle to find the blue fan curve for various usage modes. Individual fans can be programmed for different curves, but I’m lazy and stuck with “standard” for all fans. FanTuning gives the firmware thresholds for PWM control by measuring the RPM and assigning minimum and maximum settings.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Last, AGESA 1.0.0.6 is finally here, and we can’t help but mention how huge this is for ASRock boards. We haven’t loaded it onto any of our older samples, but hopefully the images provided show that we can finally run all of our DDR4 DIMMs at overclocked speeds. This is something the community has been hounding vendors for.



MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard



MORE: All Motherboard Content