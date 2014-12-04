Trending

ASRock X99M Extreme4 And Fatal1ty X99M Killer Review

ASRock is ready to take on EVGA in the battle for enthusiast-oriented microATX motherboards. Can the company best known for value conquer its gaming-centric competitor in overclocking and features, or will this be a pure pricing play?

By

ASRock's Bundled Software

While the X99M Extreme4 includes ASRock’s A-Tuning software, the Fatal1ty X99M Killer instead has F-Stream. Apart from the logos and border color, it’s the same product.

Both boards reached 4.3GHz at 1.2V core using the program’s auto-tuning routine, and both boards crashed after approximately 30 minutes of 16-thread, AVX-optimized Prime95. Pre-programmed overclocks of 4GHz at 1.20V, 4.2GHz at 1.22V, 4.4GHz at 1.3V and 4.5GHz at 1.36V were stable as long as the processor remained under its thermal threshold. The 4.5 GHz setting eventually forced thermal throttling.

The A-Tuning / F-Stream OC Tweaker menu provides hardware access to firmware-level controls. But unlike the programed overclock, it doesn’t require a reboot for most changes. I was able to confirm that BCLK, CPU ratio and certain voltage changes were operational using software and a volt meter, though my changes were far below the software’s range.

Both motherboards include ASRock’s XFast LAN (by cFos) packet prioritization software, but the Fatal1ty X99M Killer’s integrated Killer Network controller adds that component's corresponding management suite.

Remember that I mentioned the Fatal1ty X99M Killer’s XSplit Premium three-month software code? The motherboard’s installation disc includes the software.

22 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Mac266 04 December 2014 09:30
    Just a quick error,
    Chipset for all X99 boards is listed as Z97
    Reply
  • Crashman 04 December 2014 10:34
    14730663 said:
    Just a quick error,
    Chipset for all X99 boards is listed as Z97

    Fixed, thanks. In case you're wondering, that type of error occurs from continuously recycling tables.
    Reply
  • m32 05 December 2014 00:52
    The ASRock Fatal1ty X99M Killer LGA 2011-v3 is selling for $250 ($230 AMIR) on Newegg. Amazon currently isn't selling it on Amazon, and 3rd parties are known to over mark products.
    Reply
  • RedJaron 05 December 2014 01:01
    Tom, what would it take to get ASRock to start putting more 4-pin fan headers on their boards? I love their products, been using a Z68 Ex4 Gen3 for three years and just built a friend's machine on an H97M Pro4. But I love quiet PCs. Having PWM signalling for all the chassis fans, and not just the CPU coolers, means it runs as quiet as possible during web surfing and other downtime.
    Reply