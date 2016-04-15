Asustor AS6204T NAS Review

SMB, iSCSI And Standard Server Workloads

SMB Client Workloads

In this series of tests, we're using real-world application traces. The AS6204T rips through the heavy read metrics, but is weaker in write performance. In the benchmarks emphasizing sequential transfers, IOPS throughput is naturally less of a factor.

Multiclient Office Workloads

In contrast, the multi-client office suite focuses on random transfers of small blocks in applications like Excel, Word and PowerPoint. Asustor's strong cache takes over here, blasting through the workload. As the benchmark incorporates more clients, the task becomes even more random due to the increasing I/Os. This helps the AS6204T even more since it does so well with random transfers. Of the appliances in its price range Asustor's AS6204T is the best choice for an SMB with users working directly from the NAS.

iSCSI Client Workloads

The iSCSI tests focus more on client-level applications. I'm a big fan of iSCSI, particularly when several systems need access to bulk redundant storage. When you configure iSCSI, you get a drive letter that can be used to install and run software as if it were a local disk. Unlike a single disk in your PC, though, you're on a large array with redundant and secure space.

Our results suggest the AS6204T on a GbE connection is about as fast as a 7200 RPM hard drive in your own machine.

Total iSCSI Storage Performance

These are the throughput numbers combined and averaged together. The AS6204T trails QNAP's TS-451+ by a tiny margin.

Standard Server Workloads

Our standard server workloads show the QNAP TS-451+ and Asustor AS6204T again performing comparably. These two systems really stand out from the other appliances in these charts. And they cost about the same if you configure them with 8GB of RAM, so we can't simply let price determine a winner.