Azza GT1 Full Tower Case Review

The Azza GT1’s price is low for its size, but its value is pertinent only to buyers who need a case specifically of this size. Additional fans would be required to get this one up to high-end cooling specs, but the fact that it supports all those fans, including the 4x 120mm radiator, allows the GT1 to at least get our stamp of approval.

Introduction & Specifications

What does one call a case that’s tall enough to hold XL-ATX motherboards (13.6” top-to-bottom), yet deep enough to also hold full E-ATX (13” front-to-back) motherboards? One that’s still just a hair smaller than HPTX, yet still big enough to hold nearly anything short of that rare mark? Unlike motherboard form factors, which are dimensionally precise, terms such as “Full Tower” and “Super Tower” are far more flexible. Azza calls its GT1 a Full Tower.

So how big is this thing? Here’s a look at the basic stats:

Specifications

Azza CSAZ-GT 1

