Azza GT1 Full Tower Case Review

Introduction & Specifications
What does one call a case that’s tall enough to hold XL-ATX motherboards (13.6” top-to-bottom), yet deep enough to also hold full E-ATX (13” front-to-back) motherboards? One that’s still just a hair smaller than HPTX, yet still big enough to hold nearly anything short of that rare mark? Unlike motherboard form factors, which are dimensionally precise, terms such as “Full Tower” and “Super Tower” are far more flexible. Azza calls its GT1 a Full Tower.
So how big is this thing? Here’s a look at the basic stats:
Specifications
Azza CSAZ-GT 1
So arguments can't talk? That makes sense, since arguments aren't people.
The different mount is interesting. Almost reminds me of the BTX standard just without the shift in board layout. Would be interested in other manufactures to test this to see if it is any better. I would assume the GPU would get more heat since heat rises and it would be higher in the case.
That is exactly why I got a full tower. With everything inside, the airflow wasn't enough for my system and my CPU was idling around 50c and GPU's around 80c. With the new tower my CPU idles at 39c and GPU's at 65c.