Azza GT1 Full Tower Case Review

Azza always has a full tower for builders who want enough space for their enormous hardware. Today we examine the firm’s latest iteration.

Our Verdict

The Azza GT1’s price is low for its size, but its value is pertinent only to buyers who need a case specifically of this size. Additional fans would be required to get this one up to high-end cooling specs, but the fact that it supports all those fans, including the 4x 120mm radiator, allows the GT1 to at least get our stamp of approval.

For

  • E-ATX and XL-ATX motherboard support
  • Long graphics card support
  • Dual power supply support
  • Nine 5.25” front-panel devices
  • 4x 120mm and 2x 120mm radiator support

Against

  • Heavy
  • Noisy front panel fan
  • No mechanical HDD vibration damping

Introduction & Specifications

What does one call a case that’s tall enough to hold XL-ATX motherboards (13.6” top-to-bottom), yet deep enough to also hold full E-ATX (13” front-to-back) motherboards? One that’s still just a hair smaller than HPTX, yet still big enough to hold nearly anything short of that rare mark? Unlike motherboard form factors, which are dimensionally precise, terms such as “Full Tower” and “Super Tower” are far more flexible. Azza calls its GT1 a Full Tower.

So how big is this thing? Here’s a look at the basic stats:

Specifications

Azza CSAZ-GT 1

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jossrik 15 September 2015 08:32
    On my Solano, the 230mm fans aren't. They're somewhere around 200mm, by any reasonable measurement, but they're decent fans, relatively quiet, and they move some air according to their numbers, not sure if they're fluffed like the fan size or not, also, it was supposed to have 140mm fans up front, but 140mm fans from any other company don't fit, 120mm fans fit... Still a good case, would buy again, but as said, heavy, this isn't for LAN parties, but it fits all my stuff in there, including a sleeping bag and a tent.
    
  • Skhmt 15 September 2015 14:09
    "Arguments whether a USB 3.0 front-panel header can handle USB 3.1 Gen 2 transfers are mute..."

    So arguments can't talk? That makes sense, since arguments aren't people.
    
  • falconsport 15 September 2015 14:32
    how does it compare with extra large case like xigmatek elysium or HAF X?
    
  • Flying-Q 15 September 2015 20:34
    "Arguments...are mute..." ---> Arguments...are moot..."
    
  • jimmysmitty 15 September 2015 22:57
    Can't stand front facing drives. Just looks better with side mounted which is in pretty much every case these days.

    The different mount is interesting. Almost reminds me of the BTX standard just without the shift in board layout. Would be interested in other manufactures to test this to see if it is any better. I would assume the GPU would get more heat since heat rises and it would be higher in the case.
    
  • TheViper 16 September 2015 01:02
    I really wish they'd start selling the Hurrican 2000 again. Way better than this new case.
    
  • Crashman 16 September 2015 02:52
    16632922 said:
    "Arguments...are mute..." ---> Arguments...are moot..."
    Or muted, which is what happens when they're moot :p

    
  • Martell1977 16 September 2015 04:09
    Just upgraded my case from a mid-tower to the Thermaltake Overseer RX-1 Snow Edition and I am amazed how much cooler and quieter it is than my old case. Plus is has the hot swap drive dock on the top which is a big plus for me as I do a lot of data recovery for clients. I have to admit, I was surprised how much bigger overall the case is...this is my first "Full Tower".
    
  • Onus 16 September 2015 18:00
    IMHO, full tower cases are a niche product, that is just not the best choice for almost all system builders; this means three or more graphics cards and/or enough other expansion cards that won't fit or can't be cooled by an ATX case.
    Reply
  • Martell1977 16 September 2015 22:02
    16637575 said:
    IMHO, full tower cases are a niche product, that is just not the best choice for almost all system builders; this means three or more graphics cards and/or enough other expansion cards that won't fit or can't be cooled by an ATX case.

    That is exactly why I got a full tower. With everything inside, the airflow wasn't enough for my system and my CPU was idling around 50c and GPU's around 80c. With the new tower my CPU idles at 39c and GPU's at 65c.
    