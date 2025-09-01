Corsair's stylish Frame 4000D RS ARGB falls to $109 for Labor Day — a budget-friendly box to build in at a great price

Here's to a tidy little Labor Day deal on one of Corsair's latest cases. The popular 4000D series has seen the Frame range of cases using the 4000D moniker added to the series, along with a few Iterations of customizable elements such as fans and ARGB. Keeping a familiar size and look, you may not notice the changes from a distance, but on a closer inspection, you can see that there are many changes in the Corsair 4000D Frame RS ARBG over its brethren.

Available at a discount directly from Amazon, you can pick up the Corsair 4000D RS ARGB for $104.99, saving $20 or 16% from the typical list price of $124.99. This new and updated case offers new features and customizability over the older Corsair 4000D, including options to purchase additional modular components to change aspects of the case's functionality, such as swapping out the front IO panel for more USB ports. This case has the power button and IO at the bottom of the front panel, so the case would be more at home sat on a desk if you want easy access.

The 4000D Frame uses a 3D Y-pattern steel front mesh panel that's generously ventilated with a Y-pattern for high airflow. Even with more airflow and ventilation making it inside the case, the 4000D Frame still keeps the good looks and aesthetic of earlier 4000D cases. This variant of the Corsair Frame - 4000D RS ARGB adds a splash of color with included ARGB fans. Illuminate the front of your case and also highlight the internal components of your PC build, viewable through the tempered glass side panel.

Save 16% ($20) Corsair Frame 4000D RS ARGB: was $124.99 now $104.99 at Amazon The Corsair Frame 4000D RS ARGB is a case with some great new design characteristics. An emphasis on modularity lets you swap out parts of the case and choose different fan sizes to suit your preferences, thanks to Corsair's InfiniRail system. The 4000D RS includes ARGB RS120 fans, adding a splash of color. Mesh panels allow high airflow cooling, and inside the case, there are cutouts for rear-connecting motherboards and a built-in GPU support bracket. See our review of Corsair's 4000D Frame for more information on this mid-tower PC case. Read more ▼

Choose different fan sizes to suit your build preferences, thanks to Corsair's InfiniRail system inside the case. You can adjust the rails to install fan sizes up to 200mm on the steel multi-point mounting system. This offers a great deal of flexibility for your preference of fan configurations.

There is room for dual 360mm radiator support at the front and top of the case, included case fans (3x RS120 ARGB performance fans), a GPU anti-sag bracket, and compatibility support for reverse connector motherboards such as MSI's Project Zero and Gigabyte's Project Stealth boards.

