Bay Trail On The Desktop: Celeron J1750 Gets Benchmarked

Results: JavaScript And HTML5

Browsermark includes five test groups: CSS, DOM, a general group that measures resize and page load times, a graphics group that evaluates WebGL and Canvas performance, and Javascript performance.

Intel's Celeron G1610 dominates, followed by the A4. Celeron J1750 finishes in third place, with the Atom D2700 placing fourth ahead of the Z2760.

JSBench tests JavaScript performance using a series of real-world webpages that get recorded and replayed. The behavior of a human interaction is recorded and scored. What we see here, then, is the performance of the JavaScript engine, and not the Chrome browser we used to test.

Both Intel's Celeron G1610 and AMD's A4-4000 fare similarly, while the Celeron J1750 trails quite a ways behind. The thing is, it has little trouble besting Intel's Atom D2700, which in turn stomps the Z2760.

Also a JavaScript-based performance benchmark, Peacekeeper 2.0 reflects the same significant gains enjoyed by Bay Trail over last generation's platform, while still making it clear that the true desktop-oriented architectures are notably quicker.

The WebXPRT suite employs HTML5, but yields performance results similar to what we just saw from Peacekeeper. In both cases, the Celeron J1750 posts numbers in between the Atom D2700 and A4-4000. From one generation to the next, those are great gains, particularly when you consider that both low-power SoCs are 10 W models.