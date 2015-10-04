Be Quiet! Dark Power Pro 11 1200W PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1,500 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load-regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

As you can see from the efficiency graph above, for a large part of its operational range, the PSU's efficiency is above 90 percent. This is why you pay extra to get a Platinum PSU — to have increased efficiency for a wider operational range.

Ripple Charts

Did you notice the blue waterfall in the +12V rail's ripple chart? This depicts an increased ripple region. This is most likely caused by the operation of the LLC resonant controller, which forces the main switching FETs to operate in PWM mode at lower loads, while at normal loads it uses FM mode.

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera, which delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

During the full-load and overload tests, with a close to 49 C ambient temperature, the temperatures inside the PSU were at very high levels naturally.