Four More Sub-$100 Cases For Your Gaming Build, Reviewed

Building With The Ostrog GT

Though it doesn’t have a USB 3.0-to-USB 2.0 internal adapter, the Ostrog GT does support motherboards with inadequate fan headers by including a pair of four-pin drive connector power adapters. Hard drive rails use pins, so screw selection is reduced to the motherboard, 2.5” drives, and the power supply.

Removing the 2.5” cage from the base panel and reinstalling it in the upper hard drive cage made it possible for me to use a single power cable for my SSD and optical drive. Other builders might do the same to create room for longer power supplies, a bottom intake fan, or to simply get the cage out of the way of modular cable connectors.

Flipping the optical drive latch gets its pins out of the way, and the latch automatically re-engages when a drive is inserted. Conversely, power cable holes at the top of the tray are too small to fit the latches of an EPS12V connector, forcing me to use a 4+4 connector that splits and passes through the hole more easily.

The finished build looks flashy enough for folks who dig lighting, and getting some style without all of the flair is as easy as pushing the LED control button on the Ostrog GT’s top panel.