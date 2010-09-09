System Builder Marathon, Sept. 2010: Value Compared

Test Setup And Benchmarks

September 2010 SBM Test Configurations $400 PC $1000 PC $2000 PC Motherboard (Overclock) ASRock M3A770DE Chipset: AMD 770/SB710O/C to 214 MHz Ref. Clk. Asus P7P55D-E LX Chipset: Intel P55 ExpressO/C to 178 MHz BCLK MSI NF980-G65 Nvidia nForce 980a SLIO/C to 188 MHz Ref. Clk. Processor (Overclock) AMD Athlon II X3 440 3.0 GHz, Three CoresO/C at X4 to 3.2 GHz, 1.3 V Intel Core i5-750 2.66 GHz, Four CoresO/C to 3.75 GHz at 1.36 V AMD Phenom II X6 1055T 2.8 GHz, Six CoresO/C to 4.0 GHz at 1.43 V Memory (Overclock) 2 GB Crucial DDR3-1333 CL 9-9-9-24, O/C at 1.65 V to DDR3-1426, CL 8-8-8-24 4 GB Crucial DDR3-1333 CL 9-9-9-24, U/C at 1.50 V to DDR3-1070, CL 8-8-8-22 8 GB G.Skill DDR3-1333 CL 9-9-9-24, O/C at 1.65 V to DDR3-1533, CL 7-7-6-20 Graphics (Overclock) PowerColor Radeon HD 5670 775 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4000O/C to 850MHz, GDDR5-4200 MSI GeForce GTX 470 607 MHz GPU, GDDR5-3348O/C to 690 MHz, GDDR5-3380 2 x MSI GeForce GTX 480 700 MHz GPU, GDDR5-3696O/C to 816 MHz, GDDR5-4132 Hard Drive Western Digital WD2500AAJS 250 GB, 7200 RPM 8 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s Western Digital WD36401AALS 640 GB, 7200 RPM 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s Samsung F3 HD103SJ 1 TB, 7200 RPM 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s Optical Samsung SH-S223C 22x DVD±R, 48X CD-R Lite-On iHAS124 24x DVD±R, 48X CD-R Lite-On iHAS124 24x DVD±R, 48X CD-R Case Rosewill Blackbone Antec Three Hundred SilverStone Raven RV02-BW Power Cooler Master Ext. Pwr. Plus RS-500-PCAR-A3-US 500 W, ~70% Efficiency Corsair CMPSU-650TX 650 W, 80 PLUS Standard Cooler Master Silent Pro RSA00-AMBAJ3-US 1000W Modular, 80 PLUS Bronze CPU Cooler AMD boxed heatsink & fan Cooler Master Hyper TX3 (RR-910-HTX3-G1) Scythe Mugen 2 Rev. B (SCMG-2100) Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics AMD Catalyst 10.7 Nvidia GeForce 258.96 Nvidia GeForce 258.96 Chipset AMD Ver. 8.631_W7_logo Intel INF 9.1.2.1007 Nvidia MCP 8.15.11.9038

A big, inexpensive cooler helps the $2000 PC reach 4.00 GHz, while the $400 PC gets its 200 MHz overclock from a stock cooler. Mid-sized cooling limits the $1000 build to a still-respectable 3.75 GHz.

Memory overclocking is a completely different story. Knowing that most 1.50 V memory will tolerate a 10% voltage increase for several years, the $2000 system was pushed to DDR3-1533 CAS 7, in spite of difficulties that often accompany high-density chips. Mid-priced system builder Don Woligroski forgot that his value award-winning RAM actually runs cooler when overclocked than many 1.65 V-rated modules based on the same Micron D9KPT chips, an omission that negated its enormous overclocking potential. Budget builder Paul Henningsen had better luck with the single-sided version of the same memory, though his DDR3-1426 CAS 8 results are likely limited by the memory controller of his low-cost CPU.