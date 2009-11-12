Value DDR3 For Intel's P55: Six 4GB Kits Rounded Up

Test Results: Latency, Frequency, And Bandwidth

The official signal voltage limit of Intel’s integrated memory controller is 1.65V, which is well below the rated voltage of Patriot’s DDR3-1600. Yet we were able to reach Patriot’s full rated speed in spite of our lower voltage limit, and were even able to push the memory timings down significantly below its ratings.

Best Timings at 1.65V DDR3-1600 DDR3-1333 DDR3-1066 Patriot DDR3-1600 CAS 9 PVS34G1600ELK 8-7-7-13 6-6-6-12 5-5-5-11 Crucial DDR3-1333 CAS9 CT2KIT25664BA1339 8-7-7-18 6-6-6-15 5-5-5-12 PNY DDR3-1333 CAS 9 MD4096KD3-1333 8-7-8-17 6-6-7-15 5-5-6-12 A-Data DDR3-1333 CAS 7 HY63I1B16K 8-8-7-13 6-7-6-12 5-6-5-10 G.Skill DDR3-1333 CAS 8 F3-10600CL8D-4GBHK N/A 6-6-7-12 5-5-5-10 OCZ DDR3-1066 CAS7OCZ3G10664GK N/A N/A 5-5-4-11

Patriot takes the latency win at both DDR3-1600 and DDR3-1333, with Crucial behind only in tRAS. OCZ surprised us in two ways, first by reaching amazing CAS 5-5-4-11 latencies at its rated speed, and then by not being able to reach the next test speed at any latency or voltage settings.

Crucial edges out Patriot in overclocking, while similarities between the two in both overclocking and under-latency capability cause us to question whether Patriot uses the same Micron-brand ICs as its competitor. Unfortunately, we found it impossible to remove Patriot’s heat spreader without permanently damaging the modules themselves.

Crucial edges out Patriot with both kits set to their lowest stable DDR3-1600 settings. But differences this small are meaningless.

We see a repeat performance at DDR3-1333.

OCZ’s lower tRP latency puts it ahead at DDR3-1066.