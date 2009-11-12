Trending

Value DDR3 For Intel's P55: Six 4GB Kits Rounded Up

By

Patriot And PNY

Patriot DDR3-1600 CAS 9

A long-time favorite among several editors for low-cost overclocking, Patriot Memory from PDP Systems was the only brand to offer DDR3-1600 within our price range at the time we placed our order. It has since climbed a few dollars, but remains affordable at $86.

Rated at the same 9-9-9-24 timings as most of this roundup’s DDR3-1333, Patriot’s part number PVS34G1600ELK DDR3-1600 kit is spec'd at a Core i5/Core i7 memory controller-busting 1.80V to reach its rated speed. Fortunately, we’re going to test it at far more reasonable settings.

Patriot uses the same SPD timings of 7-7-7 at DDR3-1066 as previously mentioned for OCZ, yet our hope is that these higher-rated modules might still yield greater speed in spite of our tighter voltage limitation.

PNY DDR3-1333 CAS 9

PNY has always provided us with solid, reliable memory at moderate prices and performance levels, yet the firm also produces a low-cost line that doesn’t get a lot of marketing attention. This low-cost roundup is a great opportunity to expose the capabilities of parts that many buyers may otherwise overlook.

Like many of its competitors, PNY puts heat spreaders on nearly every memory speed, even though these have little to no benefit at moderate speeds and voltage levels. Yet, we’re hoping these particular heat spreaders are attached well enough to provide some improvement when using our own custom-overclock settings.

This is the third memory set to be misreported by CPU-Z version 1.52.2, though that might be a software compatibility issue with our particular motherboard. The motherboard itself sets these properly to DDR3-1333 at 9-9-9-24 timings using the industry-standard 1.50V.

60 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Onyx2291 12 November 2009 13:13
    Very nice how Crucial edges out so slightly and is cheap.
  • El_Capitan 12 November 2009 13:22
    I've been advocating that Crucial memory kit since time began.
  • presidenteody 12 November 2009 14:30
    should i wait for the price to be cut in half in 6 months? I want it now for L4d2!
  • dirtmountain 12 November 2009 14:33
    Would running these same kits work any differently in an AM3 system with it's ability to handle higher voltages?
  • NeatOman 12 November 2009 14:36
    Why would you guys use memtest86+ v1.7? if "v4" or is out?
  • MAD4AMD 12 November 2009 14:57
    Could you please provide information what memory chips are used in all RAMs. Thank you!
  • micky_lund 12 November 2009 15:08
    looks good, especially for CAS9. spose it makes it better for OCing.
    pity it ain't available in Australia :S
  • jrharbort 12 November 2009 15:40
    I've always insisted that Crucial DDR3 kits are an excellent value, and recommended them to friends for their amazing stability, overclockability, and price.

    These kits totally deserved the Tom's award for best hardware of '09.
  • mlcloud 12 November 2009 17:31
    I've been buying OCZ for all my DDR2 needs (they were very cheap after rebates), but I think I know who to go to for DDR3 (and awesome power supplies)
  • coolkev99 12 November 2009 20:41
    This is good info, but I wish they would develop some 3gb x 2 kits out there.
