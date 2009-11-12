Trending

Value DDR3 For Intel's P55: Six 4GB Kits Rounded Up

Test Settings

Test System Configuration
CPUIntel Core i5-750 (2.66 GHz, 8MB Cache)
CPU CoolerThermalright MUX-120
MotherboardAsus P7P55D v1.02G, BIOS 0606 (09/03/2009)
GraphicsZotac GeForce GTX260² 896MB 576/999 MHz GPU/Shader, GDDR3-2484
Hard DrivesWD VelociRaptor WD30000HLFS 300MB, 10,000 RPM, 16MB Cache
SoundIntegrated HD Audio
NetworkIntegrated Gigabit Networking
PowerCorsair CMPSU-850HX 850W Modular ATX12V v2.2, EPS12V, 80-Plus Gold
OpticalLite-On LH-20A1L, 20X DVD±R
Software
OSMicrosoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
GraphicsNvidia Forceware 190.62 WHQL
ChipsetIntel INF 9.1.1.1014

We chose the Core i5-750 for today’s benchmarks because it’s the most likely LGA 1156 processor to be paired with low-cost RAM.

Unfortunately, the retail i5-750 we purchased does not support the correct memory multiplier to reach DDR3-1600 at the processor’s stock base clock. For today’s test we were forced to use 160 MHz as the base clock for testing DDR3-1600 speeds, yet we were able to retain Intel’s super-tiny boxed cooler.

Benchmark Configuration
Stability TestMemtest86+ v1.70, single pass (~45 minutes) Max Speed at CAS 9 Min Latency at DDR3-1600, 1333, 1066
Bandwidth TestSiSoftware Sandra Version 2009.9.15.130 Bandwidth Benchmark

CPU overclocking would have made anything more complex than a bandwidth benchmark unfair. We used Memtest86+ to verify stability at each memory kit’s highest speed and lowest latencies before obtaining those bandwidth numbers.

60 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Onyx2291 12 November 2009 13:13
    Very nice how Crucial edges out so slightly and is cheap.
    Reply
  • El_Capitan 12 November 2009 13:22
    I've been advocating that Crucial memory kit since time began.
    Reply
  • presidenteody 12 November 2009 14:30
    should i wait for the price to be cut in half in 6 months? I want it now for L4d2!
    Reply
  • dirtmountain 12 November 2009 14:33
    Would running these same kits work any differently in an AM3 system with it's ability to handle higher voltages?
    Reply
  • NeatOman 12 November 2009 14:36
    Why would you guys use memtest86+ v1.7? if "v4" or is out?
    Reply
  • MAD4AMD 12 November 2009 14:57
    Could you please provide information what memory chips are used in all RAMs. Thank you!
    Reply
  • micky_lund 12 November 2009 15:08
    looks good, especially for CAS9. spose it makes it better for OCing.
    pity it ain't available in Australia :S
    Reply
  • jrharbort 12 November 2009 15:40
    I've always insisted that Crucial DDR3 kits are an excellent value, and recommended them to friends for their amazing stability, overclockability, and price.

    These kits totally deserved the Tom's award for best hardware of '09.
    Reply
  • mlcloud 12 November 2009 17:31
    I've been buying OCZ for all my DDR2 needs (they were very cheap after rebates), but I think I know who to go to for DDR3 (and awesome power supplies)
    Reply
  • coolkev99 12 November 2009 20:41
    This is good info, but I wish they would develop some 3gb x 2 kits out there.
    Reply