Value DDR3 For Intel's P55: Six 4GB Kits Rounded Up

Test Settings
|Test System Configuration
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-750 (2.66 GHz, 8MB Cache)
|CPU Cooler
|Thermalright MUX-120
|Motherboard
|Asus P7P55D v1.02G, BIOS 0606 (09/03/2009)
|Graphics
|Zotac GeForce GTX260² 896MB 576/999 MHz GPU/Shader, GDDR3-2484
|Hard Drives
|WD VelociRaptor WD30000HLFS 300MB, 10,000 RPM, 16MB Cache
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|Corsair CMPSU-850HX 850W Modular ATX12V v2.2, EPS12V, 80-Plus Gold
|Optical
|Lite-On LH-20A1L, 20X DVD±R
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Graphics
|Nvidia Forceware 190.62 WHQL
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.1.1.1014
We chose the Core i5-750 for today’s benchmarks because it’s the most likely LGA 1156 processor to be paired with low-cost RAM.
Unfortunately, the retail i5-750 we purchased does not support the correct memory multiplier to reach DDR3-1600 at the processor’s stock base clock. For today’s test we were forced to use 160 MHz as the base clock for testing DDR3-1600 speeds, yet we were able to retain Intel’s super-tiny boxed cooler.
|Benchmark Configuration
|Stability Test
|Memtest86+ v1.70, single pass (~45 minutes) Max Speed at CAS 9 Min Latency at DDR3-1600, 1333, 1066
|Bandwidth Test
|SiSoftware Sandra Version 2009.9.15.130 Bandwidth Benchmark
CPU overclocking would have made anything more complex than a bandwidth benchmark unfair. We used Memtest86+ to verify stability at each memory kit’s highest speed and lowest latencies before obtaining those bandwidth numbers.
pity it ain't available in Australia :S
These kits totally deserved the Tom's award for best hardware of '09.