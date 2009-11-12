Value DDR3 For Intel's P55: Six 4GB Kits Rounded Up

Test Settings

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i5-750 (2.66 GHz, 8MB Cache) CPU Cooler Thermalright MUX-120 Motherboard Asus P7P55D v1.02G, BIOS 0606 (09/03/2009) Graphics Zotac GeForce GTX260² 896MB 576/999 MHz GPU/Shader, GDDR3-2484 Hard Drives WD VelociRaptor WD30000HLFS 300MB, 10,000 RPM, 16MB Cache Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Corsair CMPSU-850HX 850W Modular ATX12V v2.2, EPS12V, 80-Plus Gold Optical Lite-On LH-20A1L, 20X DVD±R Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics Nvidia Forceware 190.62 WHQL Chipset Intel INF 9.1.1.1014

We chose the Core i5-750 for today’s benchmarks because it’s the most likely LGA 1156 processor to be paired with low-cost RAM.

Unfortunately, the retail i5-750 we purchased does not support the correct memory multiplier to reach DDR3-1600 at the processor’s stock base clock. For today’s test we were forced to use 160 MHz as the base clock for testing DDR3-1600 speeds, yet we were able to retain Intel’s super-tiny boxed cooler.

Benchmark Configuration Stability Test Memtest86+ v1.70, single pass (~45 minutes) Max Speed at CAS 9 Min Latency at DDR3-1600, 1333, 1066 Bandwidth Test SiSoftware Sandra Version 2009.9.15.130 Bandwidth Benchmark

CPU overclocking would have made anything more complex than a bandwidth benchmark unfair. We used Memtest86+ to verify stability at each memory kit’s highest speed and lowest latencies before obtaining those bandwidth numbers.