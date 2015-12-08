Cooler Master V750 PSU Review

Cooler Master V750 deals Cooler Master FUENTE DE... Amazon Prime £180.54 View

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1500 possible combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Efficiency Chart

For a significant part of its operational range, the PSU delivers 90 to 95 percent efficiency, and for the most part it achieves 85 to 90 percent efficiency. In general, this is a good Gold-rated platform that will save you some money on your electricity bills.

Ripple Charts

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

As usual, we stressed the PSU with higher than 45 °C ambient temperatures. Thermals inside the supply were high, but they weren't dangerous to the components. The small fan managed to handle the high heat load, though it made a lot of noise in the process.