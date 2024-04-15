iBuyPower Y60 Gaming Desktop Review: Premium Mainstream Performance

iBuyPower’s Y60 Gaming Desktop is an all-around solid mainstream tower, with a premium stylish case, good expansion, and features like a front USB-C port and heavy-duty CPU liquid cooling that is hard to find on less expensive towers.

iBuyPower’s Y60 is a mainstream gaming PC that pushes style more than anything else. Its upscale case is virtually a glass box, with ample interior views and plenty of RGB lighting to go with it.

Our review unit packs an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD for $1,499.99. The competition can be had for a few hundred less and delivers nearly identical performance in our benchmarks, but if you value extra RAM and more storage (games take up a lot of space!), the iiBuyPower Y60 might be worth those extra bucks.

iBuyPower Y60 Gaming Desktop Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Motherboard Asus Prime B650M-A Memory 32GB DDR5-5200 (2x 16GB) Graphics PNY GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Verto (8GB GDDR6, 2,535 MHz boost clock) Storage 2TB SSD (Western Digital Blue SN580) Networking 2.5 Gbps Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.3 (RealTek RTL8851BE) Front Ports 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 3.5 mm universal audio jack Rear Ports 3x video output (HDMI, VGA, DisplayPort), 1x PS/2, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 4x USB 2.0, 2.5 Gbps Ethernet, 3x audio jacks Power Supply 600 watts (80 Plus Gold) Cooling 240 mm closed loop liquid cooling Operating System Windows 11 Home Dimensions (WxDxH) 11.2 x 18 x 18.2 inches (284 x 457 x 462 mm) Price as Configured $1,499.99

Design of the iBuyPower Y60 Gaming Desktop

The iBuyPower Y60 is built inside the stylish Hyte Y60 case . It uses a dual chamber design and does a great job of showing off the iBuyPower’s components. It almost looks like an aquarium.

The tempered glass looks and feels high-end, certainly better than the plastic side panel of the CyberPower Gamer Xtreme . The case measures 11.2 x 18 x 18.2 inches (WxDxH), which is much wider than the CyberPower (8.66 x 16.54 x 19.01 inches) and the MSI Codex R2 (8.1 x 19.1 x 16.1 inches).

The thumbscrews holding on either side panels aren’t retainer style, so be careful not to lose them. The main compartment gets plenty of light through the glass, which is a good thing since the inside of the case is blacked out. Three 120 mm RGB fans – two on the side-mounted 240 mm CPU liquid-cooling radiator and one rear exhaust – the RGB RAM modules, and the RGB CPU waterblock make for an entertaining light show. The 240 mm radiator is notable; the CyberPower has a 120 mm version while the MSI Codex R2 relies on air cooling.

The RGB lighting is controllable via the Asus Armoury Crate app. It wasn’t preinstalled, though Windows 11 prompted me to download it after I had used the desktop for a bit.

A key feature of this case is its vertical GPU mounting. The PNY-brand GeForce RTX 4060 Ti isn’t much to look at, with no RGB features or lighting of any kind, so it’s visually a letdown. That said, this case could easily accommodate a much larger GPU. (See our best graphics cards for gaming .)

At least this tower is relatively quiet; the fans are audible at all times, but it’s no different in that regard than most midrange gaming desktops I’ve tested.

As for wiring, iBuyPower did a decent job. The cables aren’t sleeved, which isn’t expected at this price, but they’re routed neatly enough.

Ports and Upgradeability on the iBuyPower Y60 Gaming Desktop

This desktop’s front ports are intriguingly located on the angled front corner; they include two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, a 3.5 mm universal audio jack, and a white LED power button.

Ports on the Asus Prime B650M-A motherboard include eight USB Type-A ports (two 3.2 Gen 1, two 3.2 Gen 2, and four 2.0), one PS/2, one 2.5 Gbps Ethernet, and three audio jacks. It would have been nice to have another USB Type-C port back here, but at least this desktop includes one; the CyberPower Gamer Xtreme has zero. The motherboard also a BIOS flashback button and video output including HDMI, VGA, and DisplayPort. The latter all work since the Ryzen 7 7700X CPU has integrated graphics.

For gaming, though, you’ll want to plug your monitor into the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, which has a standard loadout of one HDMI and three DisplayPort connectors.

Wireless connectivity comes from a built-in Wi-Fi 6 card with Bluetooth 5.3. It would have been nice to see Wi-Fi 6E or even Wi-Fi 7.

Upgrading the iBuyPower desktop is easily done. Motherboard expansion slots include three PCI Express 4.0 x16 (the bottom two operate at x1) and two M.2 2280 PCI Express x4 slots (one version 5.0, one 4.0). The 2TB SSD installed in our unit is a Western Digital SN850. There are also four DDR5 DIMM slots supporting 128GB of RAM (four 32GB modules). Two of the slots are populated in our model with XPG-brand 16GB DDR5-5200 modules (32GB total running in dual-channel mode).

The right chamber of the tower houses the 600-watt 80 Plus Gold power supply. Its non-modular design results in a big bundle of unused cables, but they’re tied off. This side also shows the two rear-accessible 3.5-inch drive bays; undoing their screws allows the drives to slide out. These are nice to see when many towers are leaving out 3.5-inch drives entirely.

Gaming and Graphics on the iBuyPower Y60 Gaming Desktop

Our $1,499.99 iBuyPower Y60 Gaming Desktop has an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X processor, an 8GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. It’s well-equipped for mainstream gaming and content creation.

I played Call of Duty: Warzone on the iBuyPower at 3840 x 2160 with the Quality preset. The game looked smooth and sharp; I got an almost constant 60 frames per second indoors and outside.

This iBuyPower’s competition includes the CyberPower Gamer Xtreme, which we tested with a Core i7-14700KF, and the MSI Codex R2 with a Core i7-14700F (notably, not a K-class CPU). Both have an RTX 4060 Ti like our iBuyPower but come with half the RAM and storage (16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD). The MSI is cheaper, at $1,299.99 and the CyberPower is even more affordable at $1,199.99.

The similar loadouts of these three machines translated to similar results in our gaming benchmarks , where the iBuyPower was rarely more than a few frames per second (fps) above or below the numbers from the CyberPower and the MSI.

Starting with Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Highest detail preset), the iBuyPower’s 129 fps at 1080p was within one fps of the others. All three machines tied with 38 fps at 4K.

Far Cry 6 (Ultra) saw similarly close results, the iBuyPower scoring 113 fps at 1080p (the MSI’s 115 fps was the number to beat) and 47 fps at 4K to tie the CyberPower and come in right behind the MSI’s 48 fps.

Borderlands 3 (at the game’s “Badass” settings) was also a close call, with all machines producing about 115 fps at 1080p and 36 fps at 4K.

Cyberpunk 2077 (Ray Tracing Ultra) was the toughest game to run; results were closely spaced between 45 to 46 fps at 1080p and just over 6 fps at 4K. The iBuyPower didn’t stand out, but neither did any of the others.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Medium) also proved tough to run, with the iBuyPower hitting 80.32 fps at 1080p to put it just behind the CyberPower (82.49 fps) and the MSI (84.58 fps). It scored about the same as the others at 4K (25 fps).

To stress-test gaming desktops, we loop the Metro Exodus benchmark at RTX settings 15 times to simulate half an hour of gameplay. During the test, the Ryzen 7 7700X averaged 4.67 GHz and had an average package temperature of 46.9 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti had an average clock of 2,560 MHz and a temperature of 61.4 degrees C. Average framerates during the benchmark runs were consistently within one fps, averaging 94.31 fps.

Productivity Performance on the iBuyPower Y60 Gaming Desktop

Our iBuyPower Y60 Gaming Desktop has a Ryzen 7 7700X CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. This is a very powerful desktop for most usage, including content creation.

Starting with the Geekbench 6 synthetic CPU benchmark, the iBuyPower led in single-core, with 2,991 points to the next-closest MSI’s 2,864 points, though its multi-core score of 15,261 points wasn’t enough to top the MSI’s 17,818 points.

Our Handbrake test, which involves transcoding a 4K video to 1080p , took the iBuyPower 3 minutes and 33 seconds, just beating the MSI (3:35) but trailing the CyberPower’s 3:15.

Finally, the iBuyPower’s 1,327.99 MBps transfer rate in our 25GB file transfer test slotted between the MSI’s low 997.94 MBps and the CyberPower’s 1,665.15 MBps.

Keyboard and Mouse with the iBuyPower Y60 Gaming Desktop

iBuyPower includes its Chimera KM7 keyboard and mouse combo with the Y60 Gaming Desktop. It’s $35 at retail, which isn’t a lot of money for a peripheral, but the quality and features of this setup are still superior to the generic peripherals often included with desktops.

The mouse fits my medium-sized hand naturally. My only complaint is that it’s only for righties; there are two buttons on the left edge and a DPI toggle behind the wheel. The whole mouse lights up with RGB, which shines through the top surface and is borderline obnoxious, but it has a cool factor that simple mice don’t have. (Check out our best gaming mice for something higher-end.)

I typically use mechanical keyboards, but I actually enjoyed using the low-profile membrane keyboard. The keys have quiet keypresses and four-zone RGB backlighting. There are Fn-key shortcuts along the top row. There’s no included app, but you can adjust the four-zone RGB backlighting with Fn + Page Up/Down, and Fn + 1 through 4 toggle different lighting patterns, including breathing and rainbow. Gamers should also appreciate the Windows key lock (Fn + Windows key). Like the mouse, this keyboard will hold you over until you can afford one of the best gaming keyboards.

Software and Warranty

The iBuyPower Y60 Gaming Desktop comes with a bloatware-free installation of Windows 11. As I noted, there weren’t any preinstalled apps to control the RGB lighting, though it doesn’t take long to install Asus Armoury Crate.

The standard warranty is one year, which isn’t as good as the CyberPower Gamer Xtreme’s three-year warranty. (You must buy the CyberPower directly from the company to get that, though, otherwise it too has one year of coverage.)

iBuyPower Y60 Gaming Desktop Configurations

The iBuyPower Y60 Gaming Desktop we reviewed is model Y60BA7N46T02 from Best Buy, which has a Ryzen 7 7700X processor, GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics, 32GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and Windows 11 Home for $1,499.99.

This desktop is available in many configurations from Best Buy and iBuyPower directly. Our model is the least expensive one I found; others offer Intel CPUs, such as model Y40BI7N47S02 with a Core i7-14700KF and an RTX 4070 Super ($1,849.99) and model Y60BI9N47TS02 with a Core i9-14900KF and an RTX 4070 Ti ($2,299.99). iBuyPoweroffers a Core i9-14900KF model with an RTX 4090 for $3,499 on its website.

Bottom Line

iBuyPower’s Y60 Gaming Desktop is a well-built mainstream model that’s a little pricey for the performance it offers — at least, right now. Our review configuration of a Ryzen 7 7700X and a GeForce RTX 4060 Ti performed almost identically to the CyberPower Gamer Xtreme and the MSI Codex R2, which go for a few hundred less on the street, though the iBuypower's larger SSD can store more games and 32GB of RAM is more futureproof. The one real area where iBuyPower misses the mark is networking; it includes Wi-Fi 6 and not the newer Wi-Fi 6E or 7 standards.

That said, the extra money is not for naught, as this iBuyPower’s case is very stylish with its dual-chamber design. It also has plentiful RGB lighting, powerful 240mm CPU liquid cooling, and our model offers twice the memory and storage (32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD) of the CyberPower and MSI. A reasonable keyboard and mouse package is also included. Overall, this iBuyPower is worth shortlisting if you’re style-minded and have a flexible budget.

