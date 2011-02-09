Mobile Gaming: Can Core i7-2920XM Beat Desktop Core i7-980X?

Benchmark Results: S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat

The Call of Pripyat benchmark starts off with a small lead in favor of the mobile Core i7-2920XM. Once again, our less demanding tests tend to place a little more emphasis on CPU performance, and it’s apparent that this title is limited to four or less cores.

With the load shifted to GPU performance, it’s hard to tell the difference between top desktop and notebook solutions. The Core i7-980X slightly edges out the i7-2920XM when equipped with the GeForce GTX 470, but loses to it when paired with the Radeon HD 6970M with all differences falling within the a margin of error.