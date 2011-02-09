Mobile Gaming: Can Core i7-2920XM Beat Desktop Core i7-980X?

Benchmark Results: SiSoftware Sandra CPU

We wanted to run a couple of “CPU-only” benchmarks to show why the Core i7-980X is still considered top dog in the desktop market, given its six cores and Hyper-Threading technology enabling twelve threads.

The desktop Core i7-980X stands nearly 50% higher in Sandra Arithmetic compared to the mobile Core i7-2920XM, thanks to its greater number of cores. Proving the advancement in mobile CPU technology, Core i7-2920XM beats its flagship mobile predecessor by a similar amount.

Likewise, Sandra Multimedia shows that the Core i7-980X’s 50% greater number of cores gives it an approximate 50% performance lead. In spite of that loss, the old mobile CPU looks like a chump compared to the Core i7-2920XM.

Most applications do not yet use more than four cores, so we expect the difference in real-world applications to be far smaller. Since this is particularly true of games, the Core i7-2920XM still has a chance to prove itself there. But first, we must get those pesky application benchmarks out of our way.