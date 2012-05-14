Core i7-3720QM: Ivy Bridge Makes Its Mark On Mobility

Benchmark Results: WinRAR 4.11

WinRAR is one of three archival apps normally found in our processor reviews. Historically, it's far better-threaded than WinZip (though a recent update to WinZip 16.5 might change this), but it doesn't always scale as well as 7-Zip. It's a good middle-ground, and it remains a very popular title amongst our readers.

We rarely see WinRAR achieve high processor utilization numbers, likely as a result of a storage bottleneck. But the outcome is similar to Photoshop anyway. The Ivy Bridge-based platform soars into a lead, followed by the Core i7-2820QM, which itself is trailed by the Core i5-460M. Again, AMD's A8 simply cannot keep up.

Both Bridges enjoy relatively low processor utilization numbers. The Core i7-3720QM gets its job done faster with a spike in power consumption, though, while Core i7-2820QM takes a lot longer, but maintains remarkably low power use. The result is roughly a wash in terms of energy efficiency.

Core i5-460M takes longer and uses more power (not a good combination). Although it's the slowest solution of all, at least AMD's A8 maintains steady consumption under 20 W.