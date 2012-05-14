Core i7-3720QM: Ivy Bridge Makes Its Mark On Mobility

Benchmark Results: WinRAR 4.11
WinRAR is one of three archival apps normally found in our processor reviews. Historically, it's far better-threaded than WinZip (though a recent update to WinZip 16.5 might change this), but it doesn't always scale as well as 7-Zip. It's a good middle-ground, and it remains a very popular title amongst our readers.
We rarely see WinRAR achieve high processor utilization numbers, likely as a result of a storage bottleneck. But the outcome is similar to Photoshop anyway. The Ivy Bridge-based platform soars into a lead, followed by the Core i7-2820QM, which itself is trailed by the Core i5-460M. Again, AMD's A8 simply cannot keep up.
Both Bridges enjoy relatively low processor utilization numbers. The Core i7-3720QM gets its job done faster with a spike in power consumption, though, while Core i7-2820QM takes a lot longer, but maintains remarkably low power use. The result is roughly a wash in terms of energy efficiency.
Core i5-460M takes longer and uses more power (not a good combination). Although it's the slowest solution of all, at least AMD's A8 maintains steady consumption under 20 W.
There would be a performance difference in applications that could use the extra MHz (Video games, encoding/decoding) and performance would scale accordingly. Otherwise no you'd likely never notice.
Great job. Another excellent review Andrew.
To be fair, it was a low power APU being bench-marked against higher end, higher power, and newer chips. I would be surprised if it won much of anything, besides power usage, against the Sandy and Ivy i7s. A higher TDP mobile A8 might be able to beat HD 4000 if it had 1600MHz or maybe even 1866MHz memory, granted it still wouldn't win in CPU performance.
IIRC, the IGPs on the mobile chips can be OC'd, right?
Hmmm...wouldn't you agree that "data decryption" should be on this list too? The difference b/w each proc is significant...plus you've got hardware acceleration for AES256 on SB and IB...
I hope the mobile i3s get HD4000...still wondering why the i5s didn't get it...
The i5-460M is faster than A8-3520M, just not that much faster. I have a feeling you need to run the application and gaming tests on max performance all over again. It doesn't matter for the Intel part as Balanced pretty much performs like max performance.