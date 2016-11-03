Corsair CX650M PSU Review

Protection Features, Evaluated

Protection Features OCP 12V: - 5V: 32.5 A (130%) 3.3V: 32 A (128%) 5VSB: 5.8 A (193.3%), 78.48 mV Ripple OPP 762.51 W (117.3%) OTP Yes (125°C @ Secondary Side) SCP 12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes PWR_OK Proper operation NLO Yes SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Diode

Over-current protection on the minor rails seems to be properly configured, while at 5VSB it should be set at a lower level to prevent ripple from getting out of control. The over-power protection's triggering point is set at a reasonable level, while OTP is configured quite high. Finally, there is SCP on all rails, the power-good signal operates properly, and besides surge protection there is also protection against large inrush currents. It would be ideal if there was a bypass relay as well, but we're probably asking for too much from a Bronze-rated PSU.