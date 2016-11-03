Trending

Corsair CX650M PSU Review

Corsair's CX series consists of both non-modular and semi-modular units. It was recently upgraded with new members and improved versions of older ones. The CX650M is the third strongest member of the line, featuring 650W capacity and a 40°C rating.

By

Protection Features, Evaluated

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.  

Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features
OCP12V: - 5V: 32.5 A (130%) 3.3V: 32 A (128%) 5VSB: 5.8 A (193.3%), 78.48 mV Ripple
OPP762.51 W (117.3%)
OTPYes (125°C @ Secondary Side)
SCP12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes
PWR_OKProper operation
NLOYes
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Diode

Over-current protection on the minor rails seems to be properly configured, while at 5VSB it should be set at a lower level to prevent ripple from getting out of control. The over-power protection's triggering point is set at a reasonable level, while OTP is configured quite high. Finally, there is SCP on all rails, the power-good signal operates properly, and besides surge protection there is also protection against large inrush currents. It would be ideal if there was a bypass relay as well, but we're probably asking for too much from a Bronze-rated PSU.

44 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dark Lord of Tech 03 November 2016 14:13
    Thanks for the review on this new CXM platform.
    Reply
  • JQB45 03 November 2016 14:20
    Looks to be better then the old CX line up.
    Reply
  • Onus 03 November 2016 14:49
    Good to see that Corsair didn't produce a Turkey with this one.
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 03 November 2016 15:04
    Onus why would Corsair produce me?

    Anyway I think the price/performance page shows all. This thing rocks!

    Also Jonnyguru claims it is a rifle bearing fan that has the same model # as the sleeve variant.
    Reply
  • benedict78 03 November 2016 15:08
    Does the CX650 perform the same as the CX650M? I'm not interested in modularity anyway.
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 03 November 2016 15:13
    The CX650 is not out yet.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 03 November 2016 16:42
    I have several CM and CX-M units, which I plan to fully evaluate. So far I figured that there are differences (something natural of course) in their performance.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 03 November 2016 16:55
    Could you put the newer CXM 750W OR 850W on deck soon , as they are widely use for DUAL CARD configurations.
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 03 November 2016 17:11
    The 750W and 850W CXM units are basically unchanged except for a bridge rectifier upgrade. Everything else is the same. Only the CX450-650M got the major revisions.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 03 November 2016 17:28
    Yeah I know that , but want to see one reviewed , to compare top older generations.
    Reply