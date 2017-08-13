Corsair HX1200 PSU Review

Protection Features
|Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: >40A (in multi-+12V rail mode) 5V: 38.9A (129.7%) 3.3V: 39.9A (133%) 5VSB: 5.6A (160%), >50mV ripple
|OPP
|1431W (119.25%)
|OTP
|✓ (140°C @ secondary side)
|SCP
|12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
|PWR_OK
|Operates properly
|NLO
|✓
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay
OCP on the minor rails is configured properly, given that on papers it is set at 30A. It should be lower on the 5VSB rail, though, since we measured excess ripple with over 5.4A load on it.
OPP is set properly at around 120%, while OTP looks to be higher than the normal; we had to crank up the heat on the secondary side in order to trigger this protection feature. Finally, the power-good signal is accurate, and there is SCP on all rails.
Of course they have a customer support phone number: 888-222-4346 (North America customers).
So only the 24-pin is pin incompatible with the Type 3 cables. And yes... it's because of the extra sense wires. If you're really going to get all wound up about having to do 2-to-1 wires when doing custom cables, you know what you should do? Don't do 2-to-1 wires. They're only sense wires. The lack of them doesn't prevent the PSU from working. It'll just make your voltage regulation "as bad" as any other PSU that doesn't have the sense wires.
Yes. The ATX spec is out of date. But Intel wrote it and nobody is going ot implement a new standard without Intel's blessing. They even released a whole new ATX design guide last month that changes almost everything (T1 timing, T3 timing, standby efficiency..) but DID NOT TOUCH the pinout (they made -12V "optional", but that's hardly much of a change).