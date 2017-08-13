Corsair HX1200 PSU Review

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: >40A (in multi-+12V rail mode) 5V: 38.9A (129.7%) 3.3V: 39.9A (133%) 5VSB: 5.6A (160%), >50mV ripple OPP 1431W (119.25%) OTP ✓ (140°C @ secondary side) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

OCP on the minor rails is configured properly, given that on papers it is set at 30A. It should be lower on the 5VSB rail, though, since we measured excess ripple with over 5.4A load on it.

OPP is set properly at around 120%, while OTP looks to be higher than the normal; we had to crank up the heat on the secondary side in order to trigger this protection feature. Finally, the power-good signal is accurate, and there is SCP on all rails.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content