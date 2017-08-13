Trending

Corsair HX1200 PSU Review

Our Verdict

This is another high-end Corsair PSU that, aside from great overall performance, also offers quiet operation (clearly indicated by the LAMBDA-A+ badge it carries). The collaboration between CWT and Corsair is paying off, and we appreciate that much attention is paid to the 5VSB circuit's efficiency. This doesn't seem to be as high of a priority to EVGA and Super Flower.

For

  • Full power at 46°C
  • Efficient
  • Ripple suppression
  • Full protection features set
  • Load regulation
  • Hold-up time
  • Accurate Power Ok signal
  • Build quality
  • Silent
  • Inrush current
  • Fully modular
  • 2x EPS & 8x PCIe connectors
  • FDB fan
  • Semi-passive mode
  • Ability to switch to multi +12V rail mode
  • 10-year warranty

Against

  • OCP at 5VSB
  • Bulky ATX, EPS and PCIe cables

Features & Specifications

Given Corair's highly successful RMx power supplies, which lack the digital interface found on all RMi models and use a different fan to bring costs down, the company thought to do something similar with its high-end HXi family. But instead of naming the new line HXx, which would have looked strange, Corsair simply removed the letter "i." After all, there was already a portfolio of HX PSUs. Now it's revamped with new members.

The HX line-up includes four models with capacities ranging from 750W to 1200W. The biggest difference between Corsair's HXi and HX models, besides the latter's lower price, is the lack of software control/monitoring, since a digital interface circuit is missing from the HX family. Both the HXi and HX PSUs use the same 135mm FDB fan. It's incredibly quiet, even at high speeds, so we expect these lower-cost models to still feature great acoustic profiles under any circumstance.

Apparently not every enthusiast wants a power supply with digital circuits. Some have no intention of connecting their PSU and motherboard, believing that simpler is often better. This also gets around an extra installation step, even if it's just one cable and some extra software.

According to Corsair, the HX1200i and HX1200 we're reviewing today are separated by only $10. We figured the HX1200 would be significantly less expensive, making it more attractive. But that tiny delta compels us to lean towards the HX1200i, frankly. The only HX model with a notably lower price tag than its HXi equivalent is the HX750, which costs $30 less.

At least all of the HX units are similarly modular, with the ability to toggle between one and multiple +12V rails through a switch on the PSU's rear panel (where the modular cables plug in).

The same warranty that covers Corsair's highest-end PSUs also applies to the HXes, giving you 10 years of protection. With the cryptocurrency craziness in full swing, we expect a lot of HX units to power mining rigs operating at nearly full load continuously. Under such harsh conditions, a 10-year warranty could prove catastrophic if RMAs start rolling in at an accelerated rate. We don't think any power supply will last for prolonged periods of time under the kind of duress that mining imposes. We've even heard that some companies are thinking about cutting their coverage if a PSU is used for mining, though we're not sure how they plan to prove this.

Specifications

Corsair's HX1200 achieves a Cybenetics ETA-A rating and an 80 PLUS Platinum certification. When it comes to noise, it is LAMBDA-A-rated, indicating very quiet operation. The list of protection features is thorough; Corsair even offers OCP at +12V through a switch, located on the back of the PSU.

The 135mm cooling fan uses a fluid dynamic bearing, so it should last quite a while. In a PSU backed by a hefty 10-year warranty, the fan has to be super reliable.

A 20cm depth makes this a long PSU, indeed.

Power Specifications

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps30301003.50.8
Watts150120017.59.6
Total Max. Power (W)1200

The minor rails boast an impressive 150W of maximum combined power, while the +12V rail can deliver up to 100A if needed, handling the PSU's full power on its own. Lastly, the 5VSB rail is also quite strong with 17.5W capacity. We like to see 1kW+ PSUs with beefy 5VSB circuits.

In the multi-+12V rail mode, there are eight +12V rails with 40A maximum current output each. All of the rails combined can deliver the same wattage (1200W) in single-rail mode, of course.

Cables & Connectors

Modular Cables
DescriptionCable CountConnector Count (Total)AWG
ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm)1116-20
4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm)2218
6+2 pin PCIe (670mm+100mm)4816-18
SATA (450mm+115mm+115mm+115mm) 31218
SATA (450mm+110mm+110mm+110mm) 2818
Four-pin Molex (450mm+100mm+100mm+100mm) 2818
FDD Adapter (+100mm) 1120

There are two EPS connectors along with eight PCIe ones, all available at the same time. The number of SATA connectors is huge, while the eight four-pin Molex connectors should cover every need. Some miners would probably ask for 10 or 12 PCIe connectors, but Corsair obviously didn't have a cryptocurrency boom in mind when the HX1200 was being designed.

Power Distribution

As mentioned, there is a switch that lets you choose between one +12V rail or multiple ones. In the HXi models, this is achieved using the Corsair Link software. However, since the HX models don't have a digital interface, a different approach had to be used.

The +12V rails can deliver up to 40A each if the multi-rail mode is selected. According to Corsair, each individual connector in this PSU has over-current protection, so no more than 40A goes through any given cable.


  • davidgirgis 13 August 2017 16:12
    In the Conclusion, 'TO' should be 'To'; and 'demands' should be 'depends'; and 'product' should be 'protect'.
    Reply
  • grozzie 13 August 2017 18:11
    Not another plug/connector change!. I, like many people on this site, build custom PC's, part of which includes sleeved cables. One bug bear is 2 wires into 1, which is a in in the arse. I personally like the HXi series of Corsair PSU's which only have one such connection. I also think the 24 pin ATX supply is outdated and needs revision. I can't see the point of supplying motherboards with 3.3 and 5v rails. If only 12v was supplied with any or all voltage reduction made on board life would be so much simpler and neater. By providing more noise reduction at source (the PSU) gives Motherboard manufacturers an open cart to reduce the quality of voltage regulation i.e capacitor quality, on the motherboard. Is there really a need for another PSU on the market?
    Reply
  • panathas 13 August 2017 19:05
    On the specifications table it says: "Efficiency: 80 PLUS Gold, ETA-B", which is wrong since this is a Platinum PSU.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 13 August 2017 19:31
    yes we didn't pay much attention to the 80 PLUS efficiency certification :)
    Reply
  • 10tacle 13 August 2017 21:05
    ^^What are you talking about? Register and get on Corsair's support forums:

    https://sso.corsair.com/idp/AuthnEngine#/authn

    Of course they have a customer support phone number: 888-222-4346 (North America customers).

    Anyway, back on topic, first the $#@! miners have negatively impacted our GPU market, and now they may negatively impact our PSU market. :fou: What makes this really aggravating is that the PSU makers really can't prove a PSU was used 7x24 for heavy mining operation.

    Worse, even if PSU vendors like Corsair offer a mining-specific PSU for less money with just say a 2-3 year warranty, nothing would stop the miners from buying the full 10-year variant. This mining craze is becoming a real pain to we PC enthusiasts.
    Reply
  • 10tacle 13 August 2017 22:25
    You are making everyone's head hurt. If you want to complain about Corsair, then do so on Corsair's customer support forums and social media. Also, just FYI, Tom's only reviews what is sent to them. They do not go "cherry pick" buy products and review them. For someone who is an alleged "original reader" of Tom's I'd have expected you to understand that.
    Reply
  • jonnyguru 13 August 2017 23:13
    jellwood... aka: Alex Jones.
    Reply
  • jonnyguru 13 August 2017 23:17
    20057343 said:
    Not another plug/connector change!. I, like many people on this site, build custom PC's, part of which includes sleeved cables. One bug bear is 2 wires into 1, which is a in in the arse. I personally like the HXi series of Corsair PSU's which only have one such connection. I also think the 24 pin ATX supply is outdated and needs revision. I can't see the point of supplying motherboards with 3.3 and 5v rails. If only 12v was supplied with any or all voltage reduction made on board life would be so much simpler and neater. By providing more noise reduction at source (the PSU) gives Motherboard manufacturers an open cart to reduce the quality of voltage regulation i.e capacitor quality, on the motherboard. Is there really a need for another PSU on the market?

    Bro.. You're all over the place. :D

    So only the 24-pin is pin incompatible with the Type 3 cables. And yes... it's because of the extra sense wires. If you're really going to get all wound up about having to do 2-to-1 wires when doing custom cables, you know what you should do? Don't do 2-to-1 wires. They're only sense wires. The lack of them doesn't prevent the PSU from working. It'll just make your voltage regulation "as bad" as any other PSU that doesn't have the sense wires.

    Yes. The ATX spec is out of date. But Intel wrote it and nobody is going ot implement a new standard without Intel's blessing. They even released a whole new ATX design guide last month that changes almost everything (T1 timing, T3 timing, standby efficiency..) but DID NOT TOUCH the pinout (they made -12V "optional", but that's hardly much of a change).

    Reply
  • beatnutz 14 August 2017 07:12
    Jellwood: I find it hard to believe that someone who does not know how to write a proper sentence is preparing any students for anything. Let alone the ACT.
    Reply
