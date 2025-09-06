SAMA P1200 Platinum power supply review

The SAMA P1200 demonstrates that exceptional power supply performance does not require premium pricing or flashy aesthetics. With quality Japanese capacitors, proven topologies, and outstanding efficiency characteristics, this unit represents excellent value for users seeking reliable, high-performance power delivery without unnecessary frills.

SAMA has quietly established itself as a formidable presence in the Asian computer hardware market since its founding in 2003 under Guangzhou AOJIE Science & Technology Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2003, focusing on the manufacturing and designing of computer cases, power supplies, CPU coolers, fans, and gaming accessories, and after 20 years of hard work, has built an online and offline sales system all over the world. While perhaps not yet a household name in Western markets, SAMA has earned recognition for producing practical, well-engineered components that prioritize function over form, with its power supply division representing a particularly calculated approach to value engineering.

In this review, we examine the P1200, SAMA's entry into the competitive 1200-watt Platinum efficiency market segment, and determine whether it deserves a spot among our best power supplies list. Rather than attempting to revolutionize power supply design, SAMA has taken a refreshingly pragmatic approach, focusing on proven topologies, quality components, and thermal optimization to deliver reliable performance at an attractive price point. The unit arrives with an 80 Plus Platinum certification and a comprehensive 10-year warranty. With an MSRP of $190, the P1200 positions itself as a serious contender in a market segment typically dominated by more established brands, attempting to offer flagship-level performance characteristics while maintaining an accessible price tag.

Specifications and Design

Swipe to scroll horizontally SAMA P1200 specifications (Rated @ 50 °C) RAIL +3.3V +5V +12V +5Vsb -12V MAX OUTPUT 20A 20A 100A 3A 0.4A Row 2 - Cell 0 100W Row 2 - Cell 2 1200W 15W 4.8W TOTAL 1200W Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 4 Row 3 - Cell 5 AC INPUT 100 - 240 VAC, 50 - 60 Hz Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 4 Row 4 - Cell 5 PRICE $190 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 4 Row 5 - Cell 5

In the Box

The SAMA P1200 arrives in a standard brown cardboard box with minimal decorative elements, featuring only basic product imagery and essential specifications. While the external presentation may appear understated compared to premium competitors, protective packaging is excellent. The unit itself is protected within a reusable nylon carrying pouch and comprehensive foam inserts provide protection during shipping and handling.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Inside the box we found the necessary mounting hardware, an AC power cable, and six quality cable management straps. Not a stellar bundle by any means but adequate for any typical PC builder.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The P1200 features a fully modular cable design utilizing high-quality flat, ribbon-style cables with black connectors and individually sleeved wires. This approach provides excellent cable management flexibility while maintaining visual consistency. The only deviation from this design language involves the 12V-2x6 PCIe connector sense wires, which remain unsleeved but are almost invisible due to their small diameter.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Swipe to scroll horizontally SAMA P1200 Connector type Hardwired Modular ATX 24 Pin - 1 EPS 4+4 Pin - 2 EPS 8 Pin - - PCI-E 5.0 - 2 PCI-E 8 Pin - 3 SATA - 12 Molex - 4 Floppy - -

External Appearance

The unit measures 150mm in length, representing a remarkably compact form factor for a 1200-watt power supply that should accommodate virtually any ATX-compliant chassis without clearance concerns. The chassis features a practical matte black finish that resists fingerprints and provides visual consistency with most modern system builds. Subtly etched logos on the unit's sides add discrete branding.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan finger guard integrates directly into the chassis design, featuring a trapezoid cutout pattern that provides both protection and visual interest. The company's logo appears discretely on the fan hub beneath the guard. The electrical specifications and certification sticker can be found at the top surface.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The front panel houses only the essential AC cable receptacle and power switch. While the unit incorporates hybrid fan mode functionality for quiet operation during low-load conditions, users cannot manually override this feature. The rear panel is home to just the modular cable connector array, without additional decorations or features.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Internal Design

Thermal management responsibilities fall to a Globe RL4Z S1402512HH 140mm fan equipped with a fluid dynamic bearing engine. This bearing system represents a good compromise between operational noise levels and long-term reliability, utilizing sophisticated lubricant circulation systems to minimize friction while maintaining consistent performance throughout the fan's operational lifespan. Globe has established an exceptional reputation as a fan supplier and we typically find their products in top-tier products. The fan control system operates under both thermal and load-based parameters, automatically starting operation at 60% system load or when internal temperatures exceed predetermined thresholds regardless of power draw.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The P1200 represents genuine SAMA engineering rather than rebadged OEM production, with the company designing and manufacturing their own platforms. While the internal layout bears superficial resemblance to older Leadex II platforms, Super Flower has no involvement (that we know of) in the platform's creation.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The input filtering stage implements a very basic design featuring three Y capacitors, one X capacitor, and two filtering inductors. Two rectifying bridges are mounted to a substantial heatsink immediately following the filtration circuitry.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC circuit utilizes three WAYON MOSFETs complemented by two diodes, all mounted to the same large heatsink as the rectifying bridges. One substantial inductor and two Rubycon 470 μF capacitors comprise the passive APFC components. The heatsink design appears deliberately oversized relative to component thermal requirements, suggesting a conservative approach to thermal management and long-term reliability optimization.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The primary inversion stage employs four Infineon 60R125P6 MOSFETs arranged in a full-bridge LLC converter topology, representing a well-established and highly efficient design approach. These premium components receive dedicated heatsinks positioned far from the APFC circuitry and near the AC receptacle, on two dedicated heatsinks.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Eight HUAYI HYG020N04NR1P MOSFETs handle primary 12V line generation, mounted to dedicated heatsinks positioned immediately after the main transformer. While HUAYI represents a relatively new presence in PC power supply applications, the datasheet specifications for these particular MOSFETs reveal impressive electrical characteristics. Independent DC-to-DC conversion circuits mounted on a vertical daughterboard manage the 3.3V and 5V secondary rails.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

All capacitors are sourced from the renowned Japanese manufacturers Unicon and Rubycon. These suppliers are amongst the best we encounter in retail PC PSUs, offering exceptional electrical characteristics, extended operational lifespans, and proven reliability under demanding thermal conditions.

Cold Test Results

Cold Test Results (25°C Ambient)

For the testing of PSUs, we are using high precision electronic loads with a maximum power draw of 2700 Watts, a Rigol DS5042M 40 MHz oscilloscope, an Extech 380803 power analyzer, two high precision UNI-T UT-325 digital thermometers, an Extech HD600 SPL meter, a self-designed hotbox and various other bits and parts.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

During cold testing conditions, the SAMA P1200 demonstrated exceptional efficiency performance that substantially exceeds its 80Plus Platinum certification requirements. At 115 VAC input voltage, the unit achieved an outstanding average nominal load efficiency of 91.7%, while 230 VAC input improved efficiency to an impressive 93.2%. These results represent flagship-level performance characteristics that compare favorably with units costing significantly more.

The efficiency curve is quite stable, with peak efficiency occurring at approximately 50% load. The unit maintains consistent performance across the entire nominal load spectrum from 10% to 100% capacity, with efficiency remaining above 90% throughout most of the operational range. The efficiency characteristics under very light loads is reasonable for a unit of this class.

The Globe fan remains completely silent until reaching 60% load, at which point it begins operation at barely audible speeds. Even at maximum sustained load, the fan maintains relatively low RPM while delivering exceptional thermal performance, demonstrating the effectiveness of the generous heatsink design. The fluid dynamic bearing system proves virtually inaudible during normal operation, making this unit suitable for acoustically sensitive applications.

Hot Test Results

Hot Test Results (~45°C Ambient)

High ambient temperatures reveal an excellently sized thermal management system. The P1200 maintains good electrical performance with little efficiency reduction. Average nominal load efficiency decreases to 90.7% at 115 VAC and 92.1% at 230 VAC, representing a reduction of approximately 1%. The reduction is stable across the operational temperature range, signifying that the unit shows no signs of thermal stress even during prolonged high-temperature operation at maximum capacity.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan response becomes much more aggressive under elevated ambient conditions, with operation beginning at 30% load rather than the 60% threshold observed during cold testing. Nevertheless, the fan speed increases remain gradual and controlled, reaching maximum RPM only during sustained 100% capacity operation.

Internal temperature management proves exemplary throughout testing. The fan control algorithm maintaining very low component temperatures at the expense of the unit’s acoustic output but it does so in a very well-controlled manner. The thermal design appears optimized for reliability over absolute acoustics performance, ensuring consistent operation across diverse environmental conditions while maintaining component longevity through conservative temperature management.

PSU Quality and Bottom Line

Power Supply Quality

The SAMA P1200 delivers great electrical performance and power output quality. Voltage ripple filtering proves outstanding across all output rails, with maximum ripple levels of only 42 mV on the 12V rail, 22 mV on the 5V rail, and 20 mV on the 3.3V rail. These measurements may not be setting any records in the category where this unit is trying to compete in but are undoubtedly excellent for any high performance PSU. Voltage regulation is equally great across all rails, achieving 0.9% regulation on the 12V rail and 0.8% regulation on both the 5V and 3.3V rails.

During our thorough assessment, we evaluate the essential protection features of every power supply unit we review, including Over Current Protection (OCP), Over Voltage Protection (OVP), Over Power Protection (OPP), and Short Circuit Protection (SCP). All protection mechanisms were activated and functioned correctly during testing.

During comprehensive protection system evaluation, all safety mechanisms functioned correctly and within appropriate parameters. Over Current Protection activates at 155% for the 3.3V rail, 154% for the 5V rail, and 140% for the 12V rail, while Over Power Protection triggers at 144% under hot conditions. These figures are very high even for a high-performance ATX 3.1 unit. SAMA appears confident that their unit can survive the punishment if necessary.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Main Output Load (Watts) 241.89 W 602.24 W Row 0 - Cell 4 899.7 W Row 0 - Cell 6 1198.37 W Row 0 - Cell 8 Load (Percent) 20.16% Row 1 - Cell 2 50.19% Row 1 - Cell 4 74.98% Row 1 - Cell 6 99.86% Row 1 - Cell 8 Amperes Volts Amperes Volts Amperes Volts Amperes Volts 3.3 V 1.87 3.35 4.68 3.34 7.01 3.34 9.35 3.33 5 V 1.87 5.04 4.68 5.02 7.01 5.02 9.35 5 12 V 18.71 12.09 46.77 12.04 70.15 11.99 93.53 11.98 Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 6 - Cell 4 Row 6 - Cell 5 Row 6 - Cell 6 Row 6 - Cell 7 Row 6 - Cell 8

Swipe to scroll horizontally Line Regulation (20% to 100% load) Voltage Ripple (mV) Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 0 - Cell 4 Row 0 - Cell 5 Row 0 - Cell 6 Row 0 - Cell 7 Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 20% Load 50% Load 75% Load 100% Load CL1 12V CL2 3.3V + 5V 3.3V 0.8% 12 14 16 20 12 18 5V 0.75% 12 16 18 22 16 20 12V 0.9% 18 22 30 42 38 20

Bottom Line

The SAMA P1200 represents a masterful exercise in value engineering that delivers flagship-level electrical performance without premium pricing or unnecessary aesthetic embellishments. The unit succeeds brilliantly in its core mission of providing reliable, efficient power delivery for high-performance systems while maintaining exceptional thermal characteristics and whisper-quiet operation.

SAMA's decision to focus engineering resources on electrical performance, component quality, and thermal management rather than visual aesthetics has resulted in a mature, well-engineered platform that demonstrates exceptional electrical characteristics and robust construction quality. The premium component selection, particularly the Japanese capacitors, excellent active components, and proven technologies, provides confidence in long-term reliability and consistent performance throughout the unit's operational lifespan.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The comprehensive 10-year warranty demonstrates SAMA's confidence in their engineering approach and component selection, providing users with exceptional peace of mind for their investment. This warranty duration matches or exceeds offerings from significantly more expensive competing units, representing genuine value for system builders prioritizing long-term reliability.

The unit's compact 150mm form factor combined with exceptional thermal performance under all conditions makes it an ideal choice for space-constrained builds without sacrificing electrical performance or operational reliability. The excellent overall power quality and electrical performance ensure optimal system performance while minimizing energy consumption and heat generation.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

At $190 MSRP pricing, the P1200 faces competition from established manufacturers with more extensive market recognition, but its exceptional electrical performance characteristics, proven component selection, compact form factor, and comprehensive warranty package create a compelling value proposition. For enthusiasts, system builders, and users demanding uncompromising electrical performance without premium pricing, the SAMA P1200 represents an outstanding investment that delivers on its engineering promises while establishing SAMA as a serious contender in the competitive power supply market.

The P1200's most significant limitation involves its limited PCIe connector count, providing only three 8-pin connectors despite offering two 12V-2x6 connectors for modern graphics cards. However, for most system configurations, this connector arrangement proves adequate while the unit's exceptional overall performance and competitive pricing more than compensate for this limitation.

