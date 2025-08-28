Cougar Polar X2 1200W Platinum Power Supply Review

The Cougar Polar X2 1200W delivers performance that competes with flagship units while maintaining whisper-quiet operation. With premium Japanese capacitors, a hydraulic bearing fan, and exceptional voltage regulation, this unit is a worthy competitor amongst products designed to balance performance, reliability, and aesthetics.

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Cougar Gaming has steadily evolved from a peripheral and cooling specialist into a comprehensive system builder's partner, with its power supply division earning particular recognition for innovative designs and solid engineering principles. The company's journey into the premium power supply market represents a calculated gamble that appears to be paying dividends, as evidenced by its latest flagship offering.

We examine the Polar X2 1200W, Cougar's latest venture into Platinum efficiency territory, which positions itself as a premium solution for high-performance gaming systems and workstations. Does it belong on our list of Best Power Supplies? The Polar X2 represents more than just another power supply launch; it embodies Cougar's commitment to competing with established premium manufacturers while maintaining its distinctive design philosophy. The unit boasts full ATX 3.1 compliance with a native 12V-2×6 connector, advanced thermal management, and premium components throughout. With a retail price of $260 and a comprehensive 10-year warranty, this unit targets enthusiasts who demand uncompromising performance and reliability from their power delivery systems.

Specifications and Design

Swipe to scroll horizontally Power Specifications (Rated @ 50 °C) RAIL +3.3V +5V +12V +5Vsb -12V MAX OUTPUT 20A 20A 100A 3A 0.3A Row 2 - Cell 0 100W 100W 1200W 15W 3.6W TOTAL 1200W Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 4 Row 3 - Cell 5 AC INPUT 100 - 240 VAC, 50 - 60 Hz Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 4 Row 4 - Cell 5 MSRP $260 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 4 Row 5 - Cell 5

In the Box

The Cougar Polar X2 1200W arrives in a substantial cardboard box featuring a sophisticated black and white aesthetic theme that hints the size and design of the unit itself. The packaging design emphasizes the unit's elegant white chassis, while its robust construction and packaging foam inserts provide protection during shipping and handling.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The included bundle strikes a balance between practicality and cost, containing the necessary mounting hardware and an AC power cable, as well as several premium cable management straps.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The unit features a completely modular design utilizing high-quality flat, ribbon-style cables with black connectors and wires. The sole exception is the 12V-2×6 PCIe connector, which comes with a black nylon sleeving.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cougar Polar X2 1200W Platinum Connector type Hardwired Modular ATX 24 Pin - 1 EPS 4+4 Pin - 1 EPS 8 Pin - 1 PCI-E 5.0 - 1 PCI-E 8 Pin - 7 SATA - 12 Molex - 4 Floppy - -

External Appearance

Cougar has invested considerable engineering resources in the exterior design of the Polar X2, creating a power supply that functions as both a high-performance component and an aesthetic centerpiece. The unit is 180mm long, which significantly exceeds the ATX design guide recommendations. While this extended length should not present compatibility issues with modern advanced cases, builders should verify clearance requirements to avoid potential fitment problems.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The unit features a matte white chassis finish, with decorative embossments of the company logo on the unit's sides, while the electrical specifications and certification label occupies the top surface, resulting in a clean, professionally organized layout. The fan finger guard features an attractive hexagonal pattern and sports a distinctive silver paint that adds visual interest without appearing ostentatious.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The front panel is home to the standard AC cable receptacle and power switch. The unit incorporates hybrid fan mode functionality, though users cannot manually disable this feature. The rear panel is home to the modular cable connectors, with a subtle black company logo discreetly positioned at the upper right corner.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Internal Design

Cooling duties are handled by a DWPH EFF-14E12H 135mm fan equipped with a hydraulic bearing system. This bearing technology represents a significant advancement over conventional fluid dynamic bearing designs, offering comparable noise characteristics while providing substantially extended operational lifespan. The hydraulic bearing system utilizes pressurized lubricant circulation to minimize friction and wear, resulting in consistent performance throughout the unit's operational life. DWPH represents an intriguing choice for power supply applications, as this manufacturer rarely appears in PC PSUs despite their extensive experience in industrial and power transmission equipment.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The OEM behind this power supply is XHY-Power, a Chinese company whose products we rarely encounter in PC products. However, XHY-Power has established themselves as a capable manufacturer, with their products thus far appearing in mid-to-high-end applications from respected brands like Cougar and CoolerMaster. This selective market presence suggests a focus on quality over volume production.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The filtering stage implements a standard design featuring four Y capacitors, two X capacitors, and two filtering inductors. There are two rectifying bridges mounted on a substantial heatsink immediately following the filtration stage. The APFC circuit’s active components consist of two MOSFETs marked "65R078W" plus one diode, positioned on a large heatsink that spans across the board's edge. The passive components are one large inductor and two TK 680 μF capacitors.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The primary inversion stage employs four NCE 65TF130 MOSFETs configured in a full-bridge topology. These components receive their own dedicated heatsink. The heatsinks throughout the design are generously sized with substantial heat dissipation surfaces.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Eight CRSM016N06L2 MOSFETs located on the underside of the main printed circuit board handle the primary 12V line generation, while separate DC-DC conversion circuits on a vertical daughterboard manage the 3.3V and 5V secondary rails. The secondary side capacitors are all sourced from Nichicon and Nippon Chemi-Con. These manufacturers are widely recognized as the premier suppliers of high-quality capacitors for PC applications.



Cold Test Results

Cold Test Results (25°C Ambient)

For the testing of PSUs, we are using high precision electronic loads with a maximum power draw of 2700 Watts, a Rigol DS5042M 40 MHz oscilloscope, an Extech 380803 power analyzer, two high precision UNI-T UT-325 digital thermometers, an Extech HD600 SPL meter, a self-designed hotbox and various other bits and parts.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

During cold testing conditions, the Cougar Polar X2 1200W demonstrated exceptional efficiency performance that substantially exceeds its 80Plus Platinum certification requirements. At 115 VAC input voltage, the unit achieved an outstanding average nominal load efficiency of 90.5%, while 230 VAC input improved efficiency to an impressive 92.2%. The unit has earned both 80Plus Platinum and Cybenetics Platinum certifications with an input voltage of 115 VAC, missing the 230 VAC certification by being unable to meet at 94% efficiency at 50% load.

The efficiency curve peaks at approximately 50% load with consistently excellent performance throughout the entire operational range. The efficiency under very light loads, however, is very low, to the point that increasing the load above 5% actually reduces the unit’s power losses.

The fan remains off up to 50% load and starts spinning slowly after that, with its hydraulic bearing providing whisper-quiet operation that proves practically inaudible in typical system configurations. Even at maximum load, the fan maintains relatively low speeds while delivering excellent thermal performance, demonstrating the effectiveness of the generous heatsink design and premium component selection.

Hot Test Results

Hot Test Results (~45°C Ambient)

High ambient temperature testing reveals the true engineering excellence of the Polar X2. Unlike many power supplies that exhibit significant performance degradation under elevated temperatures, this Cougar PSU maintains exceptional electrical performance with minimal efficiency reduction. Average nominal load efficiency decreases only marginally to 89.8% at 115 VAC and 91.4% at 230 VAC, a reduction of roughly 0.7%, representing outstanding thermal stability.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The unit demonstrates zero signs of thermal stress even under prolonged high-temperature operation. The fan response naturally is more aggressive, with it starting at 40% load but increasing its speed smoothly after that, reaching maximum RPM only during sustained 100% capacity operation.

Internal temperature management proves exemplary, with the fan control system maintaining optimal component temperatures while minimizing noise output. The unit appears to be programmed to make the fan go full blast whenever the temperature reaches 100°C even though the OTP threshold is significantly higher, demonstrating a cautious, thoughtful design approach that allows the unit to operate without generating much noise while possible but sacrificing everything for reliability when it has to.

PSU Quality and Bottom Line

Power Supply Quality

The Cougar Polar X2 1200W delivers exceptional electrical performance and power output quality that rivals the finest power supplies available in the market. Voltage ripple filtering proves outstanding across all rails, with maximum ripple levels of only 40 mV on the 12V rail, 14 mV on the 5V rail, and 14 mV on the 3.3V rail. Voltage regulation demonstrates brilliant performance across all rails, achieving remarkable 0.2% regulation on both the 12V and 5V rails, and 0.25% on the 3.3V rail. While the minor rails are often neglected in comparison to the 12V rail, the designer of this unit took voltage regulation very seriously.

During our thorough assessment, we evaluate the essential protection features of every power supply unit we review, including Over Current Protection (OCP), Over Voltage Protection (OVP), Over Power Protection (OPP), and Short Circuit Protection (SCP). All protection mechanisms were activated and functioned correctly during testing.

OCP activates at 130% for the 3.3V rail, 132% for the 5V rail, and 128% for the 12V rail, providing robust protection without unnecessary sensitivity. OPP triggers at 130% under hot conditions, offering excellent protection margins while accommodating the power excursion requirements of modern systems. The calibration feels excellent for an ATX 3.1 certified unit.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Main Output Load (Watts) 241.76 W Header Cell - Column 2 604.39 W Header Cell - Column 4 905.59 W Header Cell - Column 6 1206.51 W Header Cell - Column 8 Load (Percent) 20.15% Row 0 - Cell 2 50.37% Row 0 - Cell 4 75.47% Row 0 - Cell 6 100.54% Row 0 - Cell 8 Row 1 - Cell 0 Amperes Volts Amperes Volts Amperes Volts Amperes Volts 3.3 V 1.87 3.35 4.68 3.35 7.01 3.34 9.35 3.34 5 V 1.87 5.07 4.68 5.07 7.01 5.06 9.35 5.06 12 V $19 $12 $47 $12 $70 12.07 93.53 12.06

Swipe to scroll horizontally Line Regulation (20% to 100% load) Voltage Ripple (mV) Header Cell - Column 3 Header Cell - Column 4 Header Cell - Column 5 Header Cell - Column 6 Header Cell - Column 7 Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 20% Load 50% Load 75% Load 100% Load CL1 12V CL2 3.3V + 5V 3.3V 0.25% 12 10 12 14 12 14 5V 0.20% 12 12 12 14 12 14 12V 0.20% 16 20 28 40 36 22

Bottom Line

The Cougar Polar X2 1200W represents a competent engineering effort that delivers solid electrical performance, delivering flagship-level performance with exceptional build quality and sophisticated thermal management. The unit succeeds in meeting its efficiency and regulation specifications, with electrical performance that genuinely impresses and justifies consideration for high-performance applications.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The decision to partner with XHY-Power as the OEM has resulted in a mature, well-engineered platform that demonstrates excellent electrical performance and robust construction quality. The premium component selection, particularly the Japanese capacitors and hydraulic bearing fan, provides confidence in long-term reliability, though we feel that the company could benefit by sourcing active components by more well-known brands. The comprehensive 10-year warranty demonstrates Cougar's confidence in their engineering and component selection, providing users with exceptional peace of mind for their investment.

The unit's exceptional thermal performance under all conditions, combined with whisper-quiet operation and outstanding electrical characteristics, makes it an ideal choice for high-performance gaming systems, workstations, and enthusiast builds. It will not be stressed or lose any significant portion of its performance in a hot environment. The Achille’s heel of the Polar X2 is very low loads, where the unit’s efficiency plummets.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

At $260 retail pricing, the unit faces formidable competition from manufacturers with more extensive market presence, but its exceptional electrical performance characteristics, unique aesthetics, premium component selection, and comprehensive warranty package create compelling value proposition. For enthusiasts, overclockers, and users demanding uncompromising performance from their power delivery systems, the Cougar Polar X2 1200W represents an excellent investment that delivers on its promises.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content