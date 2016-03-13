Corsair RM550x Power Supply Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior And Cabling

Packaging

The box features a dark background. Up front, there's a photo of the PSU with its modular panel showing. Right next to the picture, two icons depict the seven-year warranty and 80 PLUS Gold efficiency. The capacity description is below them, and even lower is the model name in large black letters on a yellow background.

On the sides of the box, Corsair provides a short feature list in three languages. Up top, there's a graphical depiction of the available connectors along with cable length. Around back, you'll find some interesting product details, including efficiency and fan noise curves, the PSU's dimensions and a power specifications table.

Contents

Under the outer sleeve of the box we find a sturdy cardboard, which should protect its contents sufficiently. Inside the box, everything is placed and separated adequately, as is the case for all of Corsair's high-end products. Although, instead of the usual thick pieces of packing foam a more eco-friendly material is used. Two cardboard spacers surround the PSU, which is stored inside a nice cloth bag.



The bundle includes a case badge, an AC power cord, several zip ties, a set of screws, a warranty guide and the user's manual. In addition, Corsair provides a pouch for storing unused modular cables.

Exterior

A label let's you know that the fan won't spin under light and moderate loads. This is definitely good to know, especially for builders who aren't familiar with semi-passive power supplies and might be inclined to think something is wrong with the RM550x. We should note however that the fan spins for a short period, every time the PSU is switched on.

The semi-matte finish looks good and doesn't attract fingerprints easily. There's a classic honeycomb exhaust grille up front; a small power switch is located next to the AC receptacle. On the sides of the unit, decals show the model number. A power specifications label is affixed to the bottom.

Around back, the modular panel includes only seven sockets. Two of them are reserved for the PCIe and EPS cables, while the main ATX cable monopolizes another two.

The PSU's dimensions are compact enough. We'd expect as much, given its modest capacity. The attractive fan grille's parallel lines are a distinct feature of all high-end Corsair PSUs. They're what break the boredom of the external design. Since the company seems to have performance handled, its people should spend some more time creating a unique look.

Cabling

All cables are stealth, and the ATX, PCIe and EPS ones feature capacitors to help reduce ripple on the rails. The SATA and peripheral cables are flat, so they don't interfere with airflow as much, allowing for cooler operating temperatures.