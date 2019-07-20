Corsair RM650 Power Supply Review: Silent and Efficient

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, Inrush Current, Efficiency and Noise

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

FSP Hydro PTM 650W View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

The load regulation is tight, on all rails.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The hold-up time is longer than 17ms, which is what the ATX spec requires, and the power ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Low inrush currents, with both voltage inputs.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the RM650’s load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.580A 1.978A 2.002A 0.994A 64.872 86.502% 0 <6.0 43.05°C 0.970 12.090V 5.052V 3.295V 5.030V 74.995 39.45°C 115.12V 2 8.118A 2.970A 3.007A 1.194A 129.339 89.823% 0 <6.0 44.02°C 0.988 12.126V 5.050V 3.293V 5.025V 143.993 40.15°C 115.12V 3 13.090A 3.468A 3.495A 1.395A 194.446 91.487% 0 <6.0 45.01°C 0.992 12.104V 5.048V 3.290V 5.018V 212.539 40.83°C 115.12V 4 18.073A 3.965A 4.012A 1.597A 259.659 91.412% 788 16.2 41.49°C 0.994 12.088V 5.044V 3.288V 5.010V 284.052 46.21°C 115.11V 5 22.724A 4.958A 5.022A 1.799A 324.935 91.137% 789 16.3 42.30°C 0.995 12.077V 5.042V 3.285V 5.004V 356.534 47.62°C 115.10V 6 27.320A 5.953A 6.028A 2.001A 389.445 90.702% 790 16.3 42.63°C 0.994 12.066V 5.040V 3.284V 4.999V 429.366 48.98°C 115.10V 7 31.988A 6.948A 7.036A 2.203A 454.759 90.109% 791 16.3 43.49°C 0.994 12.056V 5.038V 3.284V 4.994V 504.674 50.59°C 115.10V 8 36.658A 7.944A 8.044A 2.406A 520.055 89.421% 990 24.0 43.86°C 0.995 12.048V 5.036V 3.281V 4.988V 581.583 51.86°C 115.10V 9 41.727A 8.443A 8.535A 2.407A 584.977 88.778% 1192 30.1 44.80°C 0.995 12.042V 5.034V 3.280V 4.987V 658.920 53.51°C 115.10V 10 46.532A 8.945A 9.058A 3.020A 649.813 88.038% 1401 34.7 45.46°C 0.996 12.037V 5.032V 3.278V 4.968V 738.102 55.15°C 115.09V 11 51.933A 8.947A 9.065A 3.021A 714.621 87.334% 1597 38.5 46.55°C 0.996 12.033V 5.030V 3.277V 4.966V 818.266 57.36°C 115.09V CL1 0.138A 16.004A 15.999A 0.000A 134.825 84.188% 822 17.5 42.64°C 0.989 12.119V 5.036V 3.285V 5.077V 160.148 47.98°C 115.11V CL2 54.006A 1.001A 0.999A 1.000A 663.825 88.597% 1364 33.9 45.64°C 0.996 12.045V 5.035V 3.278V 5.007V 749.267 55.47°C 115.09V

The unit's passive operation lasts up to the third test, with close to 41°C ambient. We have to increase the load at 110% and crank up the heat inside the hot box, at higher than 46°C, to force the fan to operate at its full speed.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the RM650's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.196A 0.495A 0.486A 0.198A 19.548 79.850% 0 <6.0 0.836 12.082V 5.050V 3.292V 5.046V 24.481 115.12V 2 2.455A 0.989A 1.000A 0.397A 39.958 84.472% 0 <6.0 0.939 12.083V 5.052V 3.296V 5.043V 47.303 115.12V 3 3.645A 1.484A 1.485A 0.596A 59.460 86.345% 0 <6.0 0.966 12.089V 5.052V 3.296V 5.039V 68.863 115.12V 4 4.895A 1.980A 2.000A 0.795A 79.841 87.433% 0 <6.0 0.977 12.103V 5.052V 3.295V 5.035V 91.317 115.12V

The efficiency levels under light loads are extremely high.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the RM650’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint, besides lower electricity bills.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The RM650 is efficient under both light and normal loads.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.505 75.826% 0.065 5.055V 0.666 115.07V 2 0.250A 1.263 78.011% 0.145 5.051V 1.619 115.07V 3 0.550A 2.774 78.762% 0.256 5.044V 3.522 115.07V 4 1.000A 5.032 77.955% 0.344 5.032V 6.455 115.07V 5 1.500A 7.529 77.771% 0.393 5.019V 9.681 115.08V 6 3.000A 14.943 77.109% 0.456 4.982V 19.379 115.08V

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The 5VSB rail is strong and efficient enough to meet the competition.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.067V 5.047V 3.293V 5.045V 0.611 0.099 115.1V Standby 0.036 0.004 115.1V

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).



The fan profile is relaxed and the semi-passive operation offers minimized noise output at loads up to around 200W, even at high ambient temperatures. As you will see in the graph below, the fan's passive operation won't last long only if you apply high loads on the minor rails.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

We are used to seeing ultra short semi-passive operation periods at CWT platforms, under high loads on the minor rails. Apparently the DC-DC converters that generate the 5V and 3.3V rails heavily rely on airflow, because they lack the necessary heat sinks.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content