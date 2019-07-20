Corsair RM650 Power Supply Review: Silent and Efficient

Corsair RM650 Power Supply. (Credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Corsair RM650 has high performance in almost all areas and it is dead silent. Its only major downside seems to be the small price difference with the RM650x, which has better capacitors and a higher quality fan. Nonetheless, the RM650 scores higher efficiency under super-light loads and it also supports Windows 10's Modern Standby mode. If the price difference with the RM650x is close to 20 dollars (16 pounds) then the RM650 is a good deal, but with only 10 dollars (8 pounds) difference it will be a tough sale.

We have reviewed both the Corsair RM850 and RM750 so far, and we found them to be excellent. The time has come to take a detailed look at the smallest member of the line, the RM650, which as the model number implies, has 650W max power. The Corsair RM650 is a fully modular power supply, able to support a potent system thanks to the two EPS and four PCIe connectors that is equipped with.

The significant differences with the slightly more expensive RM650x come down to the cooling fan and the capacitors. The RM650 uses a 140mm Hong Hua fan and Chinese Elite caps, while the RM650x is only equipped with Japanese caps and the high-quality NR135L fan. Nonetheless, there are some areas where the RM650 takes the lead because it uses an updated platform. Its efficiency under super-light loads is high, and it also supports Windows 10's new Modern Standby mode, which allows the PC to boot reliably within a five seconds period.

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) CWT Max. DC Output 650W Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold, ETA-A (88-91%) Noise LAMBDA-A+ (15-20 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (Fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 140mm Rifle Bearing Fan (HA1425M12F-Z) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ Dimensions ( W x H x D ) 152 x 87 x 162mm Weight 1.55 kg (3.42 lb ) Form Factor ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 54 3 0.3 Watts 130 648 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 650

Cables & Connectors

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (610mm) 1 1 18-20AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm) 2 2 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (600mm+150mm) 2 4 16-18AWG No SATA (500mm+100mm+100mm) 2 6 18AWG No 4-pin Molex (450mm+100mm+100mm+100mm) 1 4 18AWG No AC Power Cord (1420mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 16AWG -

It is nice to see a pair of EPS connectors in a 650W power supply. The number of PCIe is adequate for this wattage category, and the same goes for the SATA and 4-Pin Molex connectors. The problem with the peripheral connectors is the short distance between them. Ideally, it should be 150mm.

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to understand better the components we're about to discuss.

General Data Corsair RM650 (2019) Corsair RM650x Manufacturer (OEM) CWT CWT PCB Type Double Sided Double Sided Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor & Relay NTC Thermistor Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBU806 (600V, 8A @ 100°C) 1x GBU1506 (600V, 15A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETS 2x Infineon IPA60R190P6 (650V, 12.7A @ 100°C, 0.19Ohm) 1x Infineon IPW60R125P6 (650V, 19A @ 100°C, 0.125 Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x Power Integrations QH08TZ600 (600V, 8A @ 95°C) 1x Vishay 8S2TH061 (600V, 8A @ 120°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 2x Su'scon (400V, 330uF & 270uF each or 600uF combined, 2,000h @ 105°C, LZ) 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (400V, 680uF, 2000h @ 105°C, KMR ) Main Switchers 2x Infineon IPA60R190P6 (650V, 12.7A @ 100°C, 0.19Ohm) 2x Toshiba TK18A60V

(600V, 18A, 0.19 Ohm) APFC Controller Champion CM6500UNX & CM03X Green PFC Controller Infineon ICE3PCS01G - CM03X Resonant Controllers Champion CU6901V Infineon ICE2HS01G Topology Primary side: Half-Bridge & LLC converter

Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Primary side: Half-Bridge & LLC Resonant Converter

Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETS 4x International Rectifier IRFH7004PBF (40V, 100A @ 25°C, 1.4mOhm) 4x Sinopower SM4021NAKP (40V, 100A @ 100°C, 2.7 mOhm @ VGS=6V) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 2x UBIQ QM3054M6 (30V, 61A @ 100°C, 4.8mOhm) & 2x UBIQ QN3107M6N (30V, 70A @ 100°C, 2.6mOhm)

PWM Controllers: uPI SEMI uP3861P DC-DC Converters: 2x QM3006D & 4x QM3004D FETs

PWM Controller: APW7159 Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: 7x Elite (2-5,000h @ 105°C, EK), 1x Elite (4-10,000h @ 105°C, EY), 1x Elite (2,000h @ 105°C, PF), 2x Su'scon (2-5,000h @ 105°C, MF), 3x Su'scon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, HG)

Polymers: Suncon, Elite, NIC Electrolytics: Chemi-Con (105°C, KZE & KZH series)

Polymers: Nippon Chemi-Con Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7502 (OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) & LM393G Weltrend WT7502 Fan Controller Microchip PIC16F1503 - Fan Model Hong Hua HA1425M12F-Z (140mm, 12V, 0.36A, Rifle Bearing Fan) NR135L (12 V, 0.22 A, Rifle Bearing) 5VSB Circuit Rectifier 1x Unisonic Technologies 4N65L (650V, 4A @ 25°C, 2.5Ohm) PFR20V45CT (45V, 20A, VF: 0.42V max @ 125°C) Standby PWM Controller On - Bright OB5282 On-Bright OB5269

The RM650 uses an upgraded platform, provided by the same manufacturer (CWT) that made the RM650x. There several essential differences between those two platforms, as you can see in the table above. The areas where the RM650x wins are the higher quality Japanese caps and the NR135L fan. On the other hand, the RM650 uses a new resonant controller, allowing for higher efficiency under light loads, and it is equipped with an electromagnetic relay which enhances its inrush current protection. On top of that, it uses a micro-controller in the fan control circuit so Corsair can easily tune the fan's speed and provide the ideal fan speed profile.

We should note here that Elite caps, which are widely used in the RM650, might be manufactured in China, but Elite is a brand of Chinsan. The latter is a Taiwanese company, with factories in China, and provides products to several high-end brands including two well-known ones. This means that Elite caps are of good quality and you shouldn't be afraid, in any case, of their Chinese origin. Sure there are enough Chinese factories with low production standards, and when it comes to capacitors, this can lead to terrible results. Nevertheless, Elite products have been proven reliable so far, and this is why most brands prefer them when it is too expensive to use Japanese caps.

The soldering quality is good, as expected from CWT.

