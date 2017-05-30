Corsair TX750M PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior & Cabling

Packaging

Image 1 of 9 Image 2 of 9 Image 3 of 9 Image 4 of 9 Image 5 of 9 Image 6 of 9 Image 7 of 9 Image 8 of 9 Image 9 of 9

On the front of the small box is a picture of the PSU with its modular panel and native cables shown. Above the model number, there are two small icons indicating the seven-year warranty and 80 PLUS Gold efficiency. A list of cables and connectors is provided up top, while around back, two graphs show the efficiency and fan noise curves. According to Corsair, the PSU's fan outputs less than 10 dB (most likely A-weighted) under very light loads, ramping up to 25 dB(A) at full load. Data for the fan noise curve was taken at 25°C ambient.

Contents

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The PSU is protected by two pieces of packing foam inside of its box. That's adequate protection against even the most difficult shipping conditions.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Three leaflets are included in the bundle: one for the warranty, one including safety information, and the user's manual, which is common across all TX-M models. Inside the box you also find the modular cables, an AC power cord, several zip ties for cable management, and a set of fixing bolts for mounting the PSU.

Exterior

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The fan isn't centered on the top cover, which looks a little weird. But that's probably the best place for it; if it was in the middle, airflow across the APFC converter and primary FETs wouldn't be optimal.

Up front, we find a typical honeycomb-style exhaust grille and the power switch installed below the AC socket, with the fan facing upwards.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

As you may have noticed, the finish is prone to fingerprints. A couple of decals on the sides illustrate the model number; a power specifications table is found on the bottom.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The modular panel only sports six sockets: two for the PCIe cables and four for the peripheral ones. There is a grommet around the cable exit hole, and the native cables are fully sleeved back into the PSU's chassis.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

This is a compact PSU with higher power density, thanks to its 14cm depth measurement. Such small PSUs are preferred in compact enclosures since they help circumvent compatibility issues and simplify installation.

Cabling

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

All cables feature black sleeving and dark wires. The fixed cables are round, while the modular ones are flat (our preference).



