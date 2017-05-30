Corsair TX750M PSU Review

The TX-M line looks interesting since all of its member achieve pretty high performance per buck scores. According to our test results the TX750M looks to offer the best overall performance and with a longer hold-up time its overall score would be even higher.

Today's best Corsair TX750M deals $116.95 View $118.13 View $162.99 View Show More Deals

Features & Specifications

Corsair has a rich portfolio of PSU products, and it recently got a little bigger with the addition of fresh TX-M models featuring a more efficient Great Wall platform.

The new TX-M line consists of four members with capacities ranging from 550W to 850W. They all employ semi-modular cabling; only the essential ATX and EPS cables are fixed.

It seems like Corsair is on a full-scale attack against its main competitor in the U.S., EVGA. Both companies offer a number of different models that are directly comparable. For much of its portfolio, Corsair relies on Channel Well Technology. Meanwhile, EVGA's major OEM is Super Flower. And since leaning on just one OEM can lead to huge problems, both companies hedge their bets with other manufacturers as well, which is how we got to where we are today. Again, Corsair is moving several of its lines over to Great Wall, an OEM that did a fine job making the company's SF450 and SF600. We naturally expect great things from the TX-M PSUs, too.

Corsair's TX750M has the second-highest capacity in this family, and that's the focus of today's review. But we're also looking at the entire line-up by including test results corresponding to all of its members. The TX-M series belongs in the middle of Corsair's spectrum of PSUs. The company's three other mid-range families include the SF, CX-M, and CX power supplies, representing products from Great Wall and CWT.

Specifications



MORE: Power Supplies 101



MORE: Picking The Right Power Supply: What You Should Know



MORE: Is 80 PLUS Broken? How To Make It A More Trustworthy Certification

The TX750M is 80 PLUS Gold-certified, and it also carries ETA-A and LAMBDA-A- certifications for efficiency and output noise, respectively. Under a continuous full-load output, the PSU's maximum operating temperature is 50°C, and it includes all of the protection features we'd expect.

Cooling is handled by a 120mm fan with rifle bearings. We would prefer if Corsair used a larger fan, but the PSU's physical dimensions must have prohibited this. There is no semi-passive mode, which some enthusiasts might miss. However, if the fan profile is tuned correctly, that shouldn't be a problem.

A seven-year warranty is lengthy for this category. Brands like Corsair continue surprising us with longer coverage, going so far as to protect the highest-end PSUs with 10-year warranties. Seasonic trumps the rest, though, arming its Prime series with a 12-year guarantee.

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 25 25 62 3 0.8 Watts 130 744 15 9.6 Total Max. Power (W) 750

The +12V rail can deliver up to 62A, while the minor rails muster a 130W maximum combined power output. The 5VSB rail is also ample, providing a 3A maximum current output. Many similar-capacity PSUs are limited to 2.5A on this rail.

Cables And Connectors

Native Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge ATX connector 20+4 pin (580mm) 1 1 16-20AWG 4+4 pin EPS12V (600mm) 1 1 18AWG Modular Cables 6+2 pin PCIe (600mm+150mm) 2 4 18AWG SATA (500mm+100mm+100mm+100mm) 2 8 18AWG Four-pin Molex (450mm+100mm+100mm+100mm) 1 4 18AWG Four-pin Molex (450mm+100mm+100mm) 1 3 18AWG FDD Adapter (+100mm) 2 2 20AWG

Thankfully, only the necessary cables are soldered on. Everything else is modular. The sole shortcoming we spot is the TX750M's single EPS connector, which restricts its compatibility with some high-end motherboards. Then again, the RM750x only has one EPS connector, so we shouldn't expect the TX750M to come with two.

Cable length is good, though the distance between connectors should be greater, especially in the four-pin Molex connectors.

It's also a little strange that Corsair includes two FDD adapters. Even in very high-capacity power supplies, we usually only get one since it's hardly used anyway.

Power Distribution

Since this PSU features a single +12V rail, we do not have anything to say about its power distribution.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content