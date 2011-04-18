Trending

Eight 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) Memory Kits For P67 Express, Rounded Up

By

Intel’s newest platform lineup has the same memory requirements as P55 Express, yet some of the modules available for it are rated differently. We discuss those differences on our quest to find the best performance/price in an 8 GB dual-channel kit.

DDR3-1600 Test Results

At DDR3-1600, G.Skill’s 7-8-7-10 latencies are a performance-match to the 7-8-7-8 of Kingston and Geil. It takes the top position, again alphabetically, in a three-way tie.

Even at this lower frequency, DRAM timings are far less restrictive than GPU limitations when games are configured at realistic limits. We like to play games at the limit of our hardware, of course, which is why we didn’t artificially inflate the performance difference by using lower resolutions or visual quality settings.

48 Comments Comment from the forums
  • James296 18 April 2011 11:30
    now watch as that kingston ram price suddenly jumps up :/
    Reply
  • tacoslave 18 April 2011 11:31
    i miss the days when you could get 4gb of ram for 30 bucks *sigh*
    Reply
  • hmp_goose 18 April 2011 11:51
    What happened to "get DDR3-1333 with tight timing: You'll never be able to appreciate `faster' stuff"?

    stuff rated 7-7-7-18 ment something, I thought …
    Reply
  • werr20 18 April 2011 12:44
    what cpu cooler did you use? because some cpu coolers don't alow big memory ram instal
    Reply
  • enforcer22 18 April 2011 13:35
    MMk sorry goose more ram is almost always and i mean 99.99999% better then faster ram :) i never saw any differences in ram speed turning off t1 and t2 timings slowing it down to a crawl turning off dual channel.. NEVER gave me an effective visual result. But adding more ram always gave me an instant result. I had this same argument with someone last week.. Nice to now have proof he was wrong about faster ram meaning something :) My ram is rated at 1600 but i have it only set on 1333 :/
    Reply
  • dalauder 18 April 2011 13:40
    My DDR3 2000 CL9 runs @ 1915MHz CL6 just fine. And I had some DDR2 800 @ 1010MHz & DDR2 533 @ 727MHz. I think most RAM just OC's nicely. I've also had a few weaker sticks (DDR2 667 that can't go over 727MHz), but it all exceeds posted specs.
    Reply
  • CyberAngel 18 April 2011 15:34
    I'm expecting to get my 2*4GB + 2*4GB DDR2 800MHz this week
    BUT
    If I could do it over again I'd get that overly expensive DDR3 motherboard and just 1GB of RAM then later add more RAM sticks

    Whenever DDR4 comes I'll jump in with small sticks and upgrade to more RAM when it gets cheaper (due to 20nm->15nm shrink)
    Well, that's when Windows 9 arrives and 16 cores is the mainstream (2017?) I hope I have enough money for 3D projector at QuadHD, 4feet by 8feet white wall...
    Reply
  • Onus 18 April 2011 15:49
    I would like to have seen something like the G.Skill Value series tested, but it really looks like RAM just doesn't make all that much difference for games.
    Reply
  • ubercake 18 April 2011 16:34
    I know this wasn't the primary focus of the article, though it is a good example of how sending more juice to your RAM and upping the speed on it has no noticeable effect on gaming performance.
    Reply
  • gaborbarla 18 April 2011 16:46
    ubercakeI know this wasn't the primary focus of the article, though it is a good example of how sending more juice to your RAM and upping the speed on it has no noticeable effect on gaming performance.Agreed,

    I would like to see a cheaper stick thrown in there like my Kinston Standard 512M X 64 Non-ECC 1333MHz 240-pin Unbuffered DIMM (DDR3, 1.5V, CL9, FBGA, Gold)

    These RAMs with 19" Alloy wheels dont really seem to be worth their pricetags.

    I think it is safe to say it is better to spend money on a better graphics card or CPU, perhaps a PSU.
    Reply