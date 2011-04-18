Eight 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) Memory Kits For P67 Express, Rounded Up

DDR3-1600 Test Results

At DDR3-1600, G.Skill’s 7-8-7-10 latencies are a performance-match to the 7-8-7-8 of Kingston and Geil. It takes the top position, again alphabetically, in a three-way tie.

Even at this lower frequency, DRAM timings are far less restrictive than GPU limitations when games are configured at realistic limits. We like to play games at the limit of our hardware, of course, which is why we didn’t artificially inflate the performance difference by using lower resolutions or visual quality settings.