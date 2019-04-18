Corsair VS650 Power Supply Review: Affordable Yet Capable

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, Inrush Current, Efficiency and Noise

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

The load regulation is nothing to write home about. We didn't expect for more in this section, given the outdated design of this platform.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply, hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

The hold-up time is lower than 16ms but the power-ok signal is accurate and this is important, because it doesn't provide fake information to the mainboard and the rest components, so it doesn't expose them to dangerously low voltage rails.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

The pair of NTC thermistors does a good job, keeping the inrush currents at normal levels.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the Corsair VS650’s load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.533A 1.977A 1.948A 0.999A 64.781 80.131% 739 17.6 34.89°C 0.966 12.225V 5.056V 3.385V 5.005V 80.844 40.29°C 115.09V 2 8.062A 2.975A 2.931A 1.203A 129.252 84.824% 814 19.1 35.15°C 0.975 12.201V 5.042V 3.373V 4.988V 152.377 41.69°C 115.09V 3 13.020A 3.472A 3.419A 1.409A 194.380 86.012% 943 23.5 36.10°C 0.981 12.164V 5.041V 3.363V 4.971V 225.992 43.08°C 115.09V 4 18.004A 3.969A 3.936A 1.615A 259.607 86.121% 1145 28.4 37.55°C 0.987 12.131V 5.039V 3.353V 4.955V 301.445 45.39°C 115.09V 5 22.654A 4.972A 4.937A 1.823A 324.910 85.671% 1256 31.4 37.86°C 0.991 12.113V 5.029V 3.341V 4.938V 379.254 46.29°C 115.09V 6 27.269A 5.976A 5.947A 2.034A 389.428 84.977% 1389 33.7 38.00°C 0.993 12.088V 5.020V 3.329V 4.918V 458.276 47.01°C 115.09V 7 31.970A 6.987A 6.966A 2.246A 454.762 84.051% 1537 36.5 38.45°C 0.995 12.063V 5.010V 3.316V 4.899V 541.053 48.20°C 115.09V 8 36.692A 8.002A 7.990A 2.460A 520.057 82.958% 1700 39.5 39.83°C 0.995 12.037V 4.999V 3.303V 4.879V 626.893 50.38°C 115.09V 9 41.881A 8.499A 8.507A 2.468A 584.989 81.800% 1836 41.3 39.98°C 0.995 11.998V 5.001V 3.291V 4.863V 715.145 51.55°C 115.10V 10 46.815A 9.000A 9.058A 3.104A 649.836 80.345% 1960 42.7 40.93°C 0.997 11.965V 5.000V 3.278V 4.833V 808.807 53.47°C 115.10V 11 52.447A 8.984A 9.090A 3.114A 714.660 78.970% 2014 42.8 41.38°C 0.997 11.916V 5.009V 3.267V 4.818V 904.971 54.45°C 115.10V CL1 0.144A 16.000A 15.997A 0.000A 126.874 76.526% 1334 33.1 37.55°C 0.976 12.692V 4.481V 3.335V 4.959V 165.792 46.54°C 115.11V CL2 52.006A 1.002A 0.999A 1.000A 624.900 81.103% 1868 42.5 41.10°C 0.996 11.757V 5.234V 3.309V 4.916V 770.501 53.28°C 115.11V

We chose not to go close to 45°C, as we usually do, since the VS650 is only rated up to 30°C. Nonetheless, even with 41.4°C it survived test #11 with 110% of its max-rated-output load. This shows that Corsair used parts that can take some abuse without complaining (or exploding).

The fan profile gets aggressive once the ambient temperature climbs, but this is natural since this unit's efficiency is low so the thermal loads at its internals are high. The good thing is though that under light loads the fan spins at low speeds, keeping the noise equally low.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the Corsair VS650's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.174A 0.491A 0.469A 0.199A 19.444 66.055% 669 15.2 0.924 12.223V 5.090V 3.396V 5.035V 29.436 115.09V 2 2.418A 0.984A 0.970A 0.398A 39.825 75.420% 689 16.2 0.947 12.215V 5.080V 3.392V 5.026V 52.804 115.09V 3 3.597A 1.478A 1.445A 0.598A 59.328 79.866% 703 16.7 0.960 12.216V 5.069V 3.388V 5.017V 74.284 115.09V 4 4.846A 1.976A 1.949A 0.799A 79.781 82.170% 728 16.9 0.965 12.214V 5.059V 3.383V 5.007V 97.093 115.09V

Under light loads the efficiency levels are satisfying, for a vanilla 80 PLUS and ETA-S certified unit, while the fan spins at very low speeds with the noise output staying within 15-17 dB(A).

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the Corsair VS650’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency the less energy goes wasted leading to a reduced carbon footprint, besides lower electricity bills.

With normal loads the unit scores last, but with light loads, it manages to take the lead from the EVGA 650 BQ. Definitely not impressive performance, but you should keep in mind that it is the most affordable of all.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.504 78.019% 0.056 5.043V 0.646 115.07V 2 0.250A 1.260 80.306% 0.166 5.040V 1.569 115.07V 3 0.550A 2.769 80.658% 0.281 5.034V 3.433 115.07V 4 1.000A 5.025 80.866% 0.363 5.024V 6.214 115.07V 5 1.500A 7.521 80.490% 0.408 5.014V 9.344 115.07V 6 3.000A 14.947 76.691% 0.471 4.983V 19.490 115.07V

The 5VSB rail achieves high efficiency levels. This is a nice surprise!

Power Consumption In Idle and Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.223V 5.108V 3.400V 5.045V 6.652 0.607 115.1V Standby 0.043 0.005 115.1V

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, and Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 32°C (89.6°F) to 41°C (105.8°F).

The fan's noise is kept low under lighter loads (<280W) even under high operating temperatures. With higher loads naturally the fan control circuit has to increase the airflow to remove the heat out of the PSU's internals. If the platform's efficiency was higher, the thermal loads would be lower, so the fan wouldn't have to spin at high speeds.

The following results were obtained at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F) ambient temperature.

Under normal operating temperatures the PSU exceeds the 35 dB(A) threshold so, it gets noisy, with any load combination exceeding 400W. The good thing is that even in the worst case scenario we don't get any readings above 40 dB(A), like we did under high operating temperatures.

