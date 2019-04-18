Corsair VS650 Power Supply Review: Affordable Yet Capable

Performance, Noise and Efficiency

Performance Rating

Compared to more expensive units, the VS650 doesn't stand a chance, of course. Unfortunately we didn't have any EVGA N1 units to compare it with, which have similar price tags.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

Given its low efficiency, the overall noise output is at a decent level. The VS650 won't be quiet though, under high loads and increased operating temperatures.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

In comparison with more expensive 80 PLUS Bronze, ETA-S and ETA-A- units, it is only natural for the VS650 to finish the race last.

