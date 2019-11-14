Trending

Crucial BX500 SSD Review: The DRAMless Invasion Continues (Updated)

By

480GB Performance Results

Comparison Products

Intel Optane 905P

Plextor M8V (512GB)

Samsung 860 EVO (500GB)

Trace Testing – PCMark 8 Storage Test 2.0

PCMark 8 is a trace-based benchmark that uses Microsoft Office, Adobe Creative Suite, World of Warcraft, and Battlefield 3 to measure the performance of storage devices in real-world scenarios.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

The 480GB BX500 is even slower in this test than the 240GB model–it lags significantly behind the other drives and lands in last place.

Game Scene Loading - Final Fantasy XIV

Most 500GB-class SATA SSDs load the Final Fantasy game level in 22-23 seconds. The 480GB BX500 isn't too much slower with a 24.5 second load time, but it still trails the other SATA SSDs. It does, however, offer significantly improved game load performance over the HDD, making it a viable option for storing your games library. 

Transfer Rates – DiskBench

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

Crucial’s BX500 is unimpressive in our real-world copy test. Again, it falls into last place against the other SSDs. Its average of just 58 MB/s is just an 11 MB/s faster than an HDD.

The BX500 read data at an average speed of 496 MB/s, landing just ahead of the WD Blue 3D SSD.

SYSmark 2014 SE

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

SYSmark installed onto the BX500 faster than our HDD by about three and a half minutes, but that was still a minute slower than any other SSD in our comparison pool. The BX500’s poor performance continued during the application testing.

ATTO

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

Like the 240GB model, the 480GB BX500 surpassed its sequential read specifications.  

Anvil's Storage Utilities

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

Crucial’s BX500 ranks behind our comparison pool once again. It displays strong sequential performance, but performance in random workloads holds it back.

CrystalDiskMark

Image 1 of 10

Image 2 of 10

Image 3 of 10

Image 4 of 10

Image 5 of 10

Image 6 of 10

Image 7 of 10

Image 8 of 10

Image 9 of 10

Image 10 of 10

The BX500 reached sequential read/write speeds of 557/492 MB/s at QD32. These aren't world-beating numbers, but they are more than acceptable for a SATA SSD. The drive scored the fastest QD1 sequential read result in our test pool, but the lowest result in the sequential write test.

Random performance isn't very promising. The BX500 ranks in last place again at QD32. The drive reads data at just 31 MB/s at QD1, making it the slowest in the group, but its 107 MB/s of random write performance ranks second. 

Sustained Sequential Write Performance

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

The larger 480GB model can write more data continuously than the 240GB model before it slows down. Performance degrades to just 100 MB/s after about 24GB of continuous writes.

Power Consumption

Image 1 of 5

Image 2 of 5

Image 3 of 5

Image 4 of 5

Image 5 of 5

The BX500’s sips just 31mW at idle with LPM enabled, and 0.4W when we disable the feature. Both results rank in second place, just behind the Samsung 860 EVO.

The BX500 averages 1.42W during the file copy test, which is the best in our comparison pool. The BX500's peak consumption comes in second.

Like the 240GB model, the 480GB BX500 isn’t that efficient. It averaged 44 MB/s-per-watt during the file copy, again trailing the other SSDs.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  logainofhades 17 June 2019 16:19
    Doesn't appear to be a great alternative to other drives already on the market. I'd rather spend the extra on an MX500 for the better warranty alone. I use a 1tb MX500, for extra storage, in my laptop. If you can use M.2 NVME, and are on a tight budget, though, the 660p is kind of a no brainer. I have had no complaints, with system performance, with the 1tb, that I have in my desktop.
    Reply
  chickenballs 17 June 2019 18:03
    are you serious? they want 60 bucks for a 500gb dramless ssd?
    I just bought a MX500 500gb for 65 dollars...
    125 dollars for a 980gb is also laughable when you can get the mx500 1tb for around 140
    Reply
  Glock24 17 June 2019 19:47
    Remind me why do DRAMless SSDs exists? You get lower performance, lower endurance and are almost the same price as decent SSDs. I don't see any benefit.
    Reply
  BaRoMeTrIc 17 June 2019 21:24
    logainofhades said:
    Doesn't appear to be a great alternative to other drives already on the market. I'd rather spend the extra on an MX500 for the better warranty alone. I use a 1tb MX500, for extra storage, in my laptop. If you can use M.2 NVME, and are on a tight budget, though, the 660p is kind of a no brainer. I have had no complaints, with system performance, with the 1tb, that I have in my desktop.
    especially when the mx500 is only $5 more on amazon and newegg
    Reply
  LordConrad 18 June 2019 02:50
    Glock24 said:
    Remind me why do DRAMless SSDs exists? You get lower performance, lower endurance and are almost the same price as decent SSDs. I don't see any benefit.
    Because there was a bigger price difference when DRAM was expensive.
    Reply
  chickenballs 18 June 2019 15:40
    lol this is what I call irony

    https://www.tomshardware.com/news/crucial-mx500-500gb-ssd-deal-sale,39672.html
    Reply
  rogerdpack 11 July 2019 17:48
    Review of the 120GB size please?
    Reply
  dhivakarag 12 November 2019 15:57
    Hi, I am confused between Crucial BX500 960GB (₹6770) vs Intel 660P 1TB (₹9500) as my gaming drive. I use Samsung 970 evo 500GB as my boot drive and I have installed all applications in it except games. Will my game load time decrease if I consider Intel over Crucial? Is Intel worth the price difference and is it reliable as Crucial?
    Reply
  MoisesLevy75 20 November 2019 23:41
    On the crucial website they report that the SSD has SLC write acceleration. This led us to think that he had NAND SLC memories when he actually has TLC. They has no respect the consumer.

    Moises Levy from Osório/RS - Brazil.

    Moises Levy from Osório/RS - Brazil.
    Reply