Crucial BX500 SSD Review: The DRAMless Invasion Continues (Updated)

Trace Testing – PCMark 8 Storage Test 2.0

PCMark 8 is a trace-based benchmark that uses Microsoft Office, Adobe Creative Suite, World of Warcraft, and Battlefield 3 to measure the performance of storage devices in real-world scenarios.

The 480GB BX500 is even slower in this test than the 240GB model–it lags significantly behind the other drives and lands in last place.

Game Scene Loading - Final Fantasy XIV

Most 500GB-class SATA SSDs load the Final Fantasy game level in 22-23 seconds. The 480GB BX500 isn't too much slower with a 24.5 second load time, but it still trails the other SATA SSDs. It does, however, offer significantly improved game load performance over the HDD, making it a viable option for storing your games library.

Transfer Rates – DiskBench

Crucial’s BX500 is unimpressive in our real-world copy test. Again, it falls into last place against the other SSDs. Its average of just 58 MB/s is just an 11 MB/s faster than an HDD.

The BX500 read data at an average speed of 496 MB/s, landing just ahead of the WD Blue 3D SSD.

SYSmark 2014 SE

SYSmark installed onto the BX500 faster than our HDD by about three and a half minutes, but that was still a minute slower than any other SSD in our comparison pool. The BX500’s poor performance continued during the application testing.

ATTO

Like the 240GB model, the 480GB BX500 surpassed its sequential read specifications.

Anvil's Storage Utilities

Crucial’s BX500 ranks behind our comparison pool once again. It displays strong sequential performance, but performance in random workloads holds it back.

CrystalDiskMark

The BX500 reached sequential read/write speeds of 557/492 MB/s at QD32. These aren't world-beating numbers, but they are more than acceptable for a SATA SSD. The drive scored the fastest QD1 sequential read result in our test pool, but the lowest result in the sequential write test.

Random performance isn't very promising. The BX500 ranks in last place again at QD32. The drive reads data at just 31 MB/s at QD1, making it the slowest in the group, but its 107 MB/s of random write performance ranks second.

Sustained Sequential Write Performance

The larger 480GB model can write more data continuously than the 240GB model before it slows down. Performance degrades to just 100 MB/s after about 24GB of continuous writes.

Power Consumption

The BX500’s sips just 31mW at idle with LPM enabled, and 0.4W when we disable the feature. Both results rank in second place, just behind the Samsung 860 EVO.

The BX500 averages 1.42W during the file copy test, which is the best in our comparison pool. The BX500's peak consumption comes in second.

Like the 240GB model, the 480GB BX500 isn’t that efficient. It averaged 44 MB/s-per-watt during the file copy, again trailing the other SSDs.

