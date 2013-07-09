Seagate Desktop HDD 4TB Review: Big Capacity At 5900 RPM

Results: 4 KB Random Read And Write, Access Time, And I/O Performance

Random reads and writes are not strengths of mechanical storage. For exciting numbers in these metrics, you want an SSD.

But the Desktop HDD.15 fares particularly poorly compared to the rest of the field due to its slower spindle. The 7200 RPM drives establish a solid advantage in this benchmark.

The access times posted by Seagate's Desktop HDD.15 aren't as good as what we see from the Barracuda 7200.14. This is a result of the 4 TB drive's 5900 RPM motor. Our measurements aren't bad, though, registering 17.7 ms for reads and 19.89 ms for writes.

The Iometer benchmark patterns for common database, file server, Web server, and workstation workloads aren’t the Desktop HDD.15’s strong suits, either. Seagate's 4 TB disk places third or fourth to last in all four tests, whereas the Barracuda 7200.14 consistently makes it into the top three.