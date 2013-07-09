Seagate Desktop HDD 4TB Review: Big Capacity At 5900 RPM

Results: PCMark 7
The Desktop HDD.15 ST4000DM000’s PCMark 7 performance is thoroughly mediocre. Its performance is alright, but it never manages to break out of the lower-middle field. Two Hitachi hard drives, the 7K3000 and 7K4000, win this one.
Noticed a small insignificant error in the "Drive Surface Temperature" chart. It lists the 4TB HDD.15 as a 7200rpm drive rather than a 5900rpm one.
Bring on the 2160p content!
For me this is a big mistake for Seagate. I always bought their drives because they were the fastest, but it seems they are now joining the WD green lineup. I'll probably have to go with hitachi now to have some decent speed.
I just see these big drives as a huge liability really, but folks will hoard their data.