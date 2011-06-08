Can You Get Flash Without Adobe? Meet DivX Plus Web Player

DivX Plus Web Player: Not A Catch-All Solution

Supported Web sites YouTube.com Vimeo.com DailyMotion.com TheOnion.com Revision3.com Break.com Funny or Die MetaCafe.com Facebook.com Gamereactor.eu FoxNews.com ESPN CNTV Xiyou

It’s important to point out that DivX isn't offering a catch-all solution. It doesn't work as a comprehensive Flash Player replacement. So far, the list of supported Web sites is limited in scope. YouTube is the only major site that supports it. Keep in mind that video is the only type of Flash content that DivX accepts; there is no support for Flash-based animation or games.

HTML5 Video Tag Supported Video Container Supported Video Codec Supported Audio Codec DivX MPEG-4 ASP MP3, AC3 AVI MPEG-4 ASP MP3, AC3 MKV H.264, MPEG-4 ASP AAC, MP4, AC3 MP4 H.264, MPEG-4 ASP MP3, AC3 MOV H.264, MPEG-4 ASP MP3, AC3

DivX loves talking about HTML5 support, but we want to clarify a few points. HTML5 is just a Web element that marks a video for identification. For the moment, it’s technically blind with respect to file formats and codecs. So the HTML5 standard isn't really set in stone, and this is the cause of another debate. Fortunately, HTML5 and Flash video have something in common. The most pervasive codec for both standards continues to be H.264, so that's the one in which we're most interested.

Test Hardware

We tested DivX's plug-in with three systems. Intel's single-core Atom N450 remains the most prolific CPU in the netbook space, so it's a good one for testing the limitations of not having a hardware acceleration engine; it only supports MPEG-2 decoding, and relies on limited CPU horsepower for decoding H.264. AMD's E-350 offers something better than Atom, with the added benefit of H.264 hardware acceleration. Meanwhile, our Sandy Bridge-based system offers a glimpse into DivX on a more robust system.

Test Hardware Processors Intel Atom N450 (Single-Core, 1.66 GHz) AMD E-350 APU (Dual-Core, 1.6 GHz) Intel Core i5-2500K, (Quad-Core, 3.3 GHz) Memory Hynix 1 GB DDR2-800 Kingston Hyper-X 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600 Motherboard - ASRock E350M1 Asus P8P67 Deluxe Graphics Intel GMA 3150Broadcom Crystal HD (disabled) AMD Radeon HD 6310 Intel HD Graphics 3000 Notebook Dell Inspiron Mini 1012 - - Power Supply - Seasonic 760 W, 80 PLUS Adobe Flash Player 10.2.153.1 DivX Plus Web Player DivX Plus Web Player 2.4 Operating System Windows 7 Starter Windows 7 Ultimate SP1 64-bit Windows 7 Ultimate SP1 64-bit Graphics Driver 8.14.10.2230 Catalyst 11.3 8.15.10.2342

Benchmark and Settings Flash Video Playback, Custom Tom's Hardware Benchmark Web sites YouTube: All Resolutions, Windowed and Full screen video tested Browsers IE8 32-bit: 8.0.7600.1685Firefox: 3.6.15 Adobe Flash Player Settings Hardware Acceleration Enabled Windows Settings Aero enabled (disabled on Dell Mini 1012)

We played all Flash videos within the browser, only after the entire video was fully buffered. We also disabled wireless networking during playback. Furthermore, all CPU usage and FPS values were generated from complete video playback.