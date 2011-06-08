Trending

Can You Get Flash Without Adobe? Meet DivX Plus Web Player

DivX Plus Web Player is the first alternative to Adobe's Flash Player. It promises better performance, battery life, and video quality, all in one shot. If Flash content brings your computer to its knees, read on to find out if DivX is the answer.

What About Full-Screen Mode And Image Quality?

Performance on our Mini 1012 is much more favorable to DivX. At every resolution, you see a performance benefit. Not only do you get smoother video performance, but you also use less power.

Average FPSFull Screen Playback: Dell Mini 10IE8 32-bit: 8.0.7600.1685Aero Enabled, Hardware Acceleration EnabledYouTube 720pYouTube 360p
DivX Flash Player28.528.8
Adobe Flash Player14.926.2
Power UsedFull Screen Playback: Dell Mini 10IE8 32-bit: 8.0.7600.1685Aero Enabled, Hardware Acceleration EnabledYouTube 720pYouTube 360p
DivX Flash Player460 mW410 mW
Adobe Flash Player480 mW470 mW

Image Quality: Internet Explorer

It's difficult to see in a handful of screenshots, but DivX does yield slightly better-quality video. When you look at the captures above, some edges appear softer. But, for the most part, the difference is in the way video is processed. DivX's video engine applies a slightly lighter color palette to macroblocks. As a result, there’s a bit more image contrast.

