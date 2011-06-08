Can You Get Flash Without Adobe? Meet DivX Plus Web Player

What About Full-Screen Mode And Image Quality?
Performance on our Mini 1012 is much more favorable to DivX. At every resolution, you see a performance benefit. Not only do you get smoother video performance, but you also use less power.
|Average FPSFull Screen Playback: Dell Mini 10IE8 32-bit: 8.0.7600.1685Aero Enabled, Hardware Acceleration Enabled
|YouTube 720p
|YouTube 360p
|DivX Flash Player
|28.5
|28.8
|Adobe Flash Player
|14.9
|26.2
|Power UsedFull Screen Playback: Dell Mini 10IE8 32-bit: 8.0.7600.1685Aero Enabled, Hardware Acceleration Enabled
|YouTube 720p
|YouTube 360p
|DivX Flash Player
|460 mW
|410 mW
|Adobe Flash Player
|480 mW
|470 mW
Image Quality: Internet Explorer
It's difficult to see in a handful of screenshots, but DivX does yield slightly better-quality video. When you look at the captures above, some edges appear softer. But, for the most part, the difference is in the way video is processed. DivX's video engine applies a slightly lighter color palette to macroblocks. As a result, there’s a bit more image contrast.
can it be programmable, you can make animations, games, applications with divx player?
or does the text admit that flash is only about video? so adobe is pushing a whole software just to play video on browsers?
to the dear writer of this report, please understand that tom´s hardware is a long standing website, and it conquered the credibility of millions of people around the world, so be more carefull next time you wanna write a sensationalist title to bring people to your text.
flash does a lot more than playing video. and there´s no such thing as "flash video"... video is VIDEO, no matter played by flash, html5, "bleep-blam-bloom technology", whatever else.
and the day you have so many calculations and big chunks of scenery, characters, audio, and server liasons, you´ll have an impact in the system, no matter if its flash, html5, or anyother app.
magic doesnt happen out of flash. data weights anyway it comes, and theres no guarantee that producers are the best for their jobs, by working with optimizations in many levels of production.
simply theres no guarantee at all, so expect a heavy ugly bad optimized html5 applications in the future, that will impact on browser´s performance anytime sooner or later.
adobe may suck, but divx isn't much better as far as openness goes.
Star Trek on cbs is an absolute annoyance to watch ...
My gnash plugin don't work there
Yes, IE 8 is slow...
And while I am complaining, cause normally I love the site, it's very annoying that comments I leave on the UK site don't appear on the US site, and visa versa. Can understand when a site is in a completely different language but Brits and Yanks can talk to each other yer know.
Only if they fix the program to run stable, will i use it. I don't need something that doesn't work most of the time.
mayakleoboy & ph0b0s123: +1 and +1