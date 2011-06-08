Can You Get Flash Without Adobe? Meet DivX Plus Web Player

What About Full-Screen Mode And Image Quality?

Performance on our Mini 1012 is much more favorable to DivX. At every resolution, you see a performance benefit. Not only do you get smoother video performance, but you also use less power.

Average FPSFull Screen Playback: Dell Mini 10IE8 32-bit: 8.0.7600.1685Aero Enabled, Hardware Acceleration Enabled YouTube 720p YouTube 360p DivX Flash Player 28.5 28.8 Adobe Flash Player 14.9 26.2

Power UsedFull Screen Playback: Dell Mini 10IE8 32-bit: 8.0.7600.1685Aero Enabled, Hardware Acceleration Enabled YouTube 720p YouTube 360p DivX Flash Player 460 mW 410 mW Adobe Flash Player 480 mW 470 mW

Image Quality: Internet Explorer

It's difficult to see in a handful of screenshots, but DivX does yield slightly better-quality video. When you look at the captures above, some edges appear softer. But, for the most part, the difference is in the way video is processed. DivX's video engine applies a slightly lighter color palette to macroblocks. As a result, there’s a bit more image contrast.