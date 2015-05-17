Enermax Digifanless 550W Power Supply Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying over a thousand possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

Load Regulation Charts

Load regulation on the +12V rail was really good, as you can see from the corresponding graph. The 5V rail registered tight load regulation as well, staying within two-percent deviation throughout the unit’s entire operational range. The 3.3V rail registered average performance for a high-end PSU; at almost half of the load combinations we tried in the cross-load tests, its deviation was within three percent.

Efficiency Chart

Overall, efficiency was high, remaining above 90 percent with higher than 90-100W loads.

Ripple Charts

The +12V ripple graph revealed that there were some spots with ripple in the 40–60mV range. This is nothing to worry about, though, since on the other load combinations, ripple suppression was good on all rails.

Infrared Images

At the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU as it was being tested with our modified FLIR E4 camera, which delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

The maximum temperature of the internals during the cross-load tests, which were performed at 28 to 30 degrees C ambient, reached 85.5 degrees C at the EMI filter's area.