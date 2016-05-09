Enermax Revolution X’t II 750W Power Supply Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise And Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested in the past. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

The ERX750AWT's relative performance exceeds EVGA's 750 GQ, though EVGA's unit benefits from a significantly lower price tag. Compared to other PSUs priced similarly, Enermax falls behind. The company needs to lower its price to make this a more attractive option.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

The ERX750AWT scores almost the same performance per dollar ratio as Corsair's RM750x, which costs only $10 more. With such small price difference, your choice in the 750W segment should be easy. In addition, the RM750x comes with a 10-year warranty, while Enermax guarantees its workmanship for five years.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C (82 °F to 86 °F).

Overall, Enermax's PSU features quiet operation, making it a good choice for system builders sensitive to fan noise.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the ERX750AWT's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.

In this graph, the ERX750AWT takes the lead from both Corsair units. However, the ripple suppression of the latter is way better, since Corsair uses more filtering caps, inevitably affecting efficiency.