Trending

Enermax Revolution X’t II 750W Power Supply Review

Enermax recently released a successor to the Revolution X't line and the new models are made by CWT, featuring 80 PLUS Gold efficiency, Japanese caps and a quality fan. Today, we're testing the ERX750AWT model.

By

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise And Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested in the past. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Click Here To See More Results

The ERX750AWT's relative performance exceeds EVGA's 750 GQ, though EVGA's unit benefits from a significantly lower price tag. Compared to other PSUs priced similarly, Enermax falls behind. The company needs to lower its price to make this a more attractive option.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.  

Click Here To See More Results

The ERX750AWT scores almost the same performance per dollar ratio as Corsair's RM750x, which costs only $10 more. With such small price difference, your choice in the 750W segment should be easy. In addition, the RM750x comes with a 10-year warranty, while Enermax guarantees its workmanship for five years.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C (82 °F to 86 °F).

Click Here To See More Results

Overall, Enermax's PSU features quiet operation, making it a good choice for system builders sensitive to fan noise.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the ERX750AWT's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.

Click Here To See More Results

In this graph, the ERX750AWT takes the lead from both Corsair units. However, the ripple suppression of the latter is way better, since Corsair uses more filtering caps, inevitably affecting efficiency.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • powernod 09 May 2016 14:53
    The fact that the PSU collapsed during the "Hold-UP time / Power_OK" tests, clearly proves -in my opinion-, how important these tests are, since they are an indication of how properly a PSU can react during stressful situations. ;)
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 09 May 2016 15:16
    Good unit. Has some things that could be improved, but good. Wish there was much more to say.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 09 May 2016 15:21
    actually I rarely see a PSU going boom in these tests. Will wait for the second sample to arrive and see how it goes under the same scenario.
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 09 May 2016 15:22
    17939497 said:
    actually I rarely see a PSU going boom in these tests. Will wait for the second sample to arrive and see how it goes under the same scenario.

    Oh I thought you already got the second sample and it tested fine, guess I misread that.
    Reply
  • GearUp 09 May 2016 18:12
    The older line X't have been selling for around $82 so I would have hoped for a lower price as well. Personal experience still favors Enermax since 0/6 of my units failed within 3 months while it was 1/3 for each of 2 different competitors. I still factor in return costs at this point.
    Reply
  • damric 10 May 2016 04:12
    40C is not an acceptable rating for that MSRP.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 19 May 2016 17:57
    Just finished testing the second sample and no fireworks this time, so apparently the incident with the first sample (during the hold-up time tests) was just an isolated one.

    In addition I confirmed that there is no OCP on the minor rails either, as I suspected.
    Reply
  • android_dev 23 May 2016 01:36
    The older Enermax Revolution 87+ series have better build quality ,features and performance than their X't counterparts. Then again it was a more expensive platform to begin with.
    Reply
  • GearUp 28 May 2016 20:01
    Correction on returns: Only one supply was returned within 3 months which is good for returns. The other failed due to the motherboard or graphics card after 16 months. Some supplies have return rates well over 20 percent.
    Reply