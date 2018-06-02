Trending

EVGA 450 BT PSU Review: Amazing Value At $25

By

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units. 

EVGA 450 BT

EVGA 450 B3

Corsair CX450 450W

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Image 1 of 8

Image 2 of 8

Image 3 of 8

Image 4 of 8

Image 5 of 8

Image 6 of 8

Image 7 of 8

Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 7

Image 2 of 7

Image 3 of 7

Image 4 of 7

Image 5 of 7

Image 6 of 7

Image 7 of 7

The hold-up time we measured is much lower than the 17ms we wanted to see. At least EVGA's power-good signal was accurate.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

Observed inrush current was high under 115V and 230V inputs. Obviously, the NTC thermistor is too small.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU’s efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan SpeedPSU NoiseTemps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
11.941A1.969A1.974A0.975A44.75777.194%1090 RPM26.9 dB(A)32.03°C0.688
11.939V5.077V3.337V5.127V57.98036.05°C115.32V
24.891A2.956A2.967A1.172A89.29483.015%1282 RPM33.2 dB(A)32.74°C0.870
11.940V5.074V3.336V5.119V107.56437.21°C115.26V
38.254A3.446A3.448A1.370A134.41885.044%1405 RPM34.9 dB(A)33.19°C0.961
11.923V5.080V3.335V5.110V158.05738.14°C115.20V
411.628A3.934A3.960A1.568A179.64785.522%1460 RPM35.7 dB(A)33.84°C0.965
11.906V5.085V3.333V5.102V210.06039.61°C115.14V
514.646A4.922A4.950A1.767A224.94585.417%1548 RPM38.3 dB(A)34.52°C0.978
11.911V5.080V3.332V5.093V263.34841.34°C115.08V
617.593A5.913A5.946A1.967A269.44485.130%1680 RPM39.8 dB(A)35.59°C0.986
11.916V5.074V3.330V5.085V316.50842.99°C115.11V
720.609A6.904A6.940A2.167A314.74784.589%1715 RPM41.1 dB(A)36.43°C0.990
11.919V5.070V3.329V5.077V372.09145.35°C115.04V
823.624A7.895A7.934A2.368A360.08683.829%1795 RPM41.6 dB(A)37.69°C0.993
11.924V5.066V3.327V5.068V429.54748.29°C114.97V
927.081A8.381A8.417A2.369A404.98883.079%1807 RPM41.7 dB(A)38.62°C0.995
11.908V5.072V3.326V5.067V487.47150.41°C114.89V
1030.474A8.866A8.933A2.470A449.70482.096%1825 RPM41.9 dB(A)39.12°C0.996
11.895V5.077V3.325V5.061V547.77853.91°C114.92V
1134.307A8.850A8.936A2.471A494.51081.313%1800 RPM41.7 dB(A)39.63°C0.997
11.872V5.086V3.324V5.060V608.15455.15°C114.85V
CL10.139A11.000A11.000A0.000A91.76777.046%1765 RPM41.5 dB(A)36.59°C0.924
12.388V4.850V3.336V5.151V119.10744.14°C115.24V
CL235.003A1.002A1.000A1.000A416.57482.744%1740 RPM41.3 dB(A)38.67°C0.995
11.509V5.275V3.327V5.112V503.44951.99°C114.88V

Load regulation on the +12V rail was tight, and the same went for the other three rails as well. The PSU's low capacity helped this, as did the fact that we don't take the CL1 load regulation results into account.

Notice that, during the eleventh test, the fan's speed dropped. This was due to the +12V rail's notably lower voltage compared to our full load test. Since that rail powers the fan's control circuit, it is normal to see a small reduction in speed. Regardless, EVGA's fan profile is quite aggressive, just as we'd anticipate from a low-efficiency PSU.

The 450 BT satisfied the 80 PLUS Bronze requirements, even at the high operating temperatures that we used for benchmarking. Since EVGA only rates this unit at 30°C, we didn't exceed 40°C during our tests.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Onus 02 June 2018 03:07
    This looks like a decent choice for a business-class PC, or even a light gamer, which probably won't pull more than half its rated output.
    Reply
  • chimera201 02 June 2018 09:09
    Could you measure hold up at lower loads(20%, 50%, etc)?
    And why isn't inrush results included in cybenetics database?
    Normally "S" is considered higher than "A++"
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 02 June 2018 11:51
    S stands for standard. As for the hold-up time, it is measured only in the worst case scenario, which is full load. Unfortunately there is no time to take extra measurements, especially since we want to implement some other tests.

    About the inrush current, Cyben''s pdf report covers only the basic in order to be kept at a normal size.
    Reply
  • chimera201 02 June 2018 12:59
    Just curious how the values for hold up would look like at lower loads (I know it's higher). If you do plan on testing it even once at-least do it on a cheaper PSU unit. Testing it on a higher-end unit would defeat the purpose.

    And I thought Cybenetics was supposed to give a detailed report. Not including inrush results, etc kind of defeats the purpose.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 02 June 2018 15:32
    The main role of Cybenetics is to provide efficiency and noise certifications. The extra results are just to let people know a little more about a PSU's quality. If Cyben provided everything then it would be a review and not a certification.
    Reply
  • HERETIC-1 02 June 2018 23:47
    Quality,low power PSU's are hard to find-Reason-Quality components cost money.
    PSU IS THE MOST IMPORTANT PART OF ANY BUILD.....................
    RECOMENDED-
    Seasonic G360 or G450
    Corsair SF450
    Reply
  • Marlin Schwanke 03 June 2018 05:25
    Read the list of cons again. This thing is junk. There is no such thing as a decent $25 power supply.
    Reply
  • fry178 04 June 2018 05:48
    so more cons than pros, calling it decent build quality when almost all cons are related to quality.
    lol.
    less respect with every review like this..
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 04 June 2018 06:13
    Every product is judged based on its price.

    "Almost all cons are related to quality". Actually two our of the six have to do, in a degree, with build quality. Thin cables and overated MOV. Transient response, lower hold-up time, noise and old platform are not build quality related. Build quality has to do with the quality of the components and the craftsmanship unless you imply/understand something else.

    You know what I also call decent build quality? A PSU that has a 25C rating and manages to finish all of my tests at much higher ambient temperatures. If its components were crappy then it wouldn't even last a minute under the overload tests, as many other PSUs that have died in my hands so far.
    Reply
  • fry178 04 June 2018 07:32
    cables are still components.
    and as well as everything else, it's still directly/indirectly related to quality, no matter if physical parts or design/engineering.
    especially since this isnt a box sold by a 12y living in the grandparents basement.

    i dont expect a semi modular unit with a 140mm silent fan on this, but i doubt lots of ppl would consider this type of "quality" product, if it was anything else they are using, not even talking about the fact its a name brand that sells very good units.


    when did it start to be ok for a product to have more cons than pros?...
    doesnt make any sense to me to call it "amazing value".
    but i guess thats just me.

    Reply