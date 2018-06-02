EVGA 450 BT PSU Review: Amazing Value At $25

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

The hold-up time we measured is much lower than the 17ms we wanted to see. At least EVGA's power-good signal was accurate.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Observed inrush current was high under 115V and 230V inputs. Obviously, the NTC thermistor is too small.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU’s efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 1.941A 1.969A 1.974A 0.975A 44.757 77.194% 1090 RPM 26.9 dB(A) 32.03°C 0.688 11.939V 5.077V 3.337V 5.127V 57.980 36.05°C 115.32V 2 4.891A 2.956A 2.967A 1.172A 89.294 83.015% 1282 RPM 33.2 dB(A) 32.74°C 0.870 11.940V 5.074V 3.336V 5.119V 107.564 37.21°C 115.26V 3 8.254A 3.446A 3.448A 1.370A 134.418 85.044% 1405 RPM 34.9 dB(A) 33.19°C 0.961 11.923V 5.080V 3.335V 5.110V 158.057 38.14°C 115.20V 4 11.628A 3.934A 3.960A 1.568A 179.647 85.522% 1460 RPM 35.7 dB(A) 33.84°C 0.965 11.906V 5.085V 3.333V 5.102V 210.060 39.61°C 115.14V 5 14.646A 4.922A 4.950A 1.767A 224.945 85.417% 1548 RPM 38.3 dB(A) 34.52°C 0.978 11.911V 5.080V 3.332V 5.093V 263.348 41.34°C 115.08V 6 17.593A 5.913A 5.946A 1.967A 269.444 85.130% 1680 RPM 39.8 dB(A) 35.59°C 0.986 11.916V 5.074V 3.330V 5.085V 316.508 42.99°C 115.11V 7 20.609A 6.904A 6.940A 2.167A 314.747 84.589% 1715 RPM 41.1 dB(A) 36.43°C 0.990 11.919V 5.070V 3.329V 5.077V 372.091 45.35°C 115.04V 8 23.624A 7.895A 7.934A 2.368A 360.086 83.829% 1795 RPM 41.6 dB(A) 37.69°C 0.993 11.924V 5.066V 3.327V 5.068V 429.547 48.29°C 114.97V 9 27.081A 8.381A 8.417A 2.369A 404.988 83.079% 1807 RPM 41.7 dB(A) 38.62°C 0.995 11.908V 5.072V 3.326V 5.067V 487.471 50.41°C 114.89V 10 30.474A 8.866A 8.933A 2.470A 449.704 82.096% 1825 RPM 41.9 dB(A) 39.12°C 0.996 11.895V 5.077V 3.325V 5.061V 547.778 53.91°C 114.92V 11 34.307A 8.850A 8.936A 2.471A 494.510 81.313% 1800 RPM 41.7 dB(A) 39.63°C 0.997 11.872V 5.086V 3.324V 5.060V 608.154 55.15°C 114.85V CL1 0.139A 11.000A 11.000A 0.000A 91.767 77.046% 1765 RPM 41.5 dB(A) 36.59°C 0.924 12.388V 4.850V 3.336V 5.151V 119.107 44.14°C 115.24V CL2 35.003A 1.002A 1.000A 1.000A 416.574 82.744% 1740 RPM 41.3 dB(A) 38.67°C 0.995 11.509V 5.275V 3.327V 5.112V 503.449 51.99°C 114.88V

Load regulation on the +12V rail was tight, and the same went for the other three rails as well. The PSU's low capacity helped this, as did the fact that we don't take the CL1 load regulation results into account.

Notice that, during the eleventh test, the fan's speed dropped. This was due to the +12V rail's notably lower voltage compared to our full load test. Since that rail powers the fan's control circuit, it is normal to see a small reduction in speed. Regardless, EVGA's fan profile is quite aggressive, just as we'd anticipate from a low-efficiency PSU.

The 450 BT satisfied the 80 PLUS Bronze requirements, even at the high operating temperatures that we used for benchmarking. Since EVGA only rates this unit at 30°C, we didn't exceed 40°C during our tests.

