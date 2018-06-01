EVGA 450 BT PSU Review: Amazing Value At $25

Cheap power supplies rarely earn recommendations because they're often ticking time bombs. But the allure of a low price tag tempts the value-oriented among us. Normally, EVGA's 450 BT sells for $45. But from time to time, you'll find it on sale for $25. While that sounds too good to be true for a capable 450W PSU, we're here to tell you that this model does deserve consideration for its satisfactory efficiency, good ripple suppression, tight load regulation, and ability to keep its rails within the ATX specification's tolerances.

Of course, there are some pretty obvious limitations associated with entry-level power supplies, mostly related to the bargain bin components found inside. And 450W isn't much for a gaming PC, so you have to make sure you're putting it in the right kind of machine.

The competition in this price range mostly consists of generic stuff from China. The only branded models we could find were Corsair's CX450 and VS450, Cooler Master's MWE 450W, the Antec VP-450, and Rosewill's ARC. Unfortunately, we only have performance data for the CX450 and CX450M, so our comparisons are limited for now.

Understandably, the 450 BT offers basic features. There just isn't any room for extras at this price range. So, for $25 to $40, you get fixed cables, 80 PLUS Bronze efficiency, and a sleeve bearing fan. The PSU is based on a Super Flower platform manufactured by RSY.

We weren't expecting semi-passive fan functionality, and that's probably for the best since EVGA claims a low 30°C temperature rating for sustained full-power output. If you need a PSU able to withstand tougher conditions, then you have to spend more money.

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) Super Flower Max. DC Output 450W Efficiency 80 PLUS Bronze, ETA-S (82-85%) Noise LAMBDA-S+ (35-40 dB[A]) Modular ✗ Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 30°C Over-Voltage Protection ✓ Under-Voltage Protection ✓ Over-Power Protection ✓ Over-Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over-Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 120mm sleeve bearing fan (S1202512L) Semi-Passive Operation ✗ Dimensions (W x H x D) 152 x 87 x 145mm Weight 1.53 kg (3.37 lb) Form Factor ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 3 years

This PSU's efficiency is very low according to the 80 PLUS and Cybenetics standards, while its LAMBDA-S+ noise level isn't particularly promising. Fortunately, all of the protection features we check for are included. The 120mm sleeve bearing-based cooling fan isn't bad, either.

A compact 14.5cm depth measurement is admirable, as is the three-year warranty.

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 18 18 100 2.5 0.3 Watts 90 420 12.5 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 450

The minor rails offer up to 90W of combined power, while the +12V rail cannot deliver the PSU's full power on its own. That's an indication of a group regulation design on the secondary side. Even still, the minor rails' low combined output should help this configuration behave well in unbalanced loads.

Cables & Connectors

Captive Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (560mm) 1 1 20-24AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (620mm) 1 1 20AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (570mm+150mm) 1 2 18-22AWG No SATA (480mm+120mm) 2 4 20AWG No Four-pin Molex (480mm+120mm+120mm) / FDD (+120mm) 1 3 / 1 20-22AWG No AC Power Cord (1070mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 18AWG -

It's nice to see an affordable 450W PSU with a couple of PCIe connectors for graphics cards. The number of peripheral connectors is also satisfactory.

On the other hand, we don't like the 20-gauge wires used for most of the connectors. Cables responsible for transferring the highest power levels should at least use 18-gauge wires. It's especially shameful to find those thinner wires on the EPS and 24-pin ATX connectors.

The 450 BT's cables are shown in the photos above.

