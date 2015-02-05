EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 P2 Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SuperNOVA 1600 P2's rails. The limits are, according to the ATX specification, 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|5.9mV
|5.1mV
|13.1mV
|3.1mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|7.9mV
|4.6mV
|13.4mV
|4.0mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|8.0mV
|5.7mV
|13.4mV
|4.7mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|9.2mV
|6.2mV
|13.4mV
|5.4mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|10.3mV
|9.4mV
|15.5mV
|7.9mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|10.9mV
|8.1mV
|16.8mV
|7.0mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|12.2mV
|9.3mV
|17.5mV
|8.7mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|13.5mV
|9.7mV
|18.5mV
|9.8mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|13.8mV
|11.4mV
|19.4mV
|11.7mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|14.3mV
|12.4mV
|22.7mV
|14.4mV
|Pass
|105% Load
|16.1mV
|12.7mV
|23.6mV
|15.4mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|6.3mV
|9.3mV
|10.8mV
|10.8mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|15.4mV
|13.4mV
|20.7mV
|12.9mV
|Pass
Although the 1600 G2 registers better ripple suppression overall, that doesn't change the fact that the 1600 P2 shows excellent performance in this area compared to other manufacturers' entries in the same segment. The only rail that goes above 20mV is 3.3V, but still you can't call a 23mV reading high, especially in our tough tests. All in all, Super Flower's implementations are ripple-proof, and comparable to Delta's high-end offerings. The 1600 P2 is a clear example of this.
Ripple
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Where are you from that you need all that power? Cybertron?
47C ambients? Must have been sweating your language, please off, or you are language, please me.
One day you need to show us a picture of everything. I've seen little snapshots here and there, but I'd like to see it all in one thread.