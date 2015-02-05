Trending

EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 P2 Power Supply Review

EVGA recently introduced its flagship power supply, the SuperNOVA 1600 P2. In addition to monstrous capacity, it also features 80 PLUS Platinum efficiency, promises top performance levels and offers silent operation in semi-passive mode.

By

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SuperNOVA 1600 P2's rails. The limits are, according to the ATX specification, 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Ripple Measurements
Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load5.9mV5.1mV13.1mV3.1mVPass
20% Load7.9mV4.6mV13.4mV4.0mVPass
30% Load8.0mV5.7mV13.4mV4.7mVPass
40% Load9.2mV6.2mV13.4mV5.4mVPass
50% Load10.3mV9.4mV15.5mV7.9mVPass
60% Load10.9mV8.1mV16.8mV7.0mVPass
70% Load12.2mV9.3mV17.5mV8.7mVPass
80% Load13.5mV9.7mV18.5mV9.8mVPass
90% Load13.8mV11.4mV19.4mV11.7mVPass
100% Load14.3mV12.4mV22.7mV14.4mVPass
105% Load16.1mV12.7mV23.6mV15.4mVPass
Cross-Load 16.3mV9.3mV10.8mV10.8mVPass
Cross-Load 215.4mV13.4mV20.7mV12.9mVPass

Although the 1600 G2 registers better ripple suppression overall, that doesn't change the fact that the 1600 P2 shows excellent performance in this area compared to other manufacturers' entries in the same segment. The only rail that goes above 20mV is 3.3V, but still you can't call a 23mV reading high, especially in our tough tests. All in all, Super Flower's implementations are ripple-proof, and comparable to Delta's high-end offerings. The 1600 P2 is a clear example of this.

Ripple

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 105-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

25 Comments Comment from the forums
  • damric 05 February 2015 21:19
    Good review, but missing the hot box testing to see if this thing regulates and suppresses ripple at 50C as advertised.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 05 February 2015 21:41
    All tests were conducted at high ambient temperatures which during full load were above 47C. Only the Cross-Load tests were conducted at 28-30C.
    Reply
  • SinxarKnights 05 February 2015 21:47
    I appreciate the detailed review.
    Reply
  • Giannis Karagiannis 05 February 2015 22:16
    Very detailed review indeed. There isn't really anything that could be covered and it is not. I don't think that there are many PSU manufacturers out there that can test their products so extensively.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 05 February 2015 23:02
    Too light for me I have the 2000w coming from Dabs when it comes to retail.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 05 February 2015 23:09
    I had the opportunity to test the 2 kW model (from Super Flower) and it is indeed superb. But it will provide 2 kW only with 230 VAC input since a normal socket can deliver only up to 15 A of current.
    Reply
  • damric 06 February 2015 00:21
    15234131 said:
    Too light for me I have the 2000w coming from Dabs when it comes to retail.

    Where are you from that you need all that power? Cybertron?
    Reply
  • damric 06 February 2015 00:24
    15233469 said:
    All tests were conducted at high ambient temperatures which during full load were above 47C. Only the Cross-Load tests were conducted at 28-30C.

    47C ambients? Must have been sweating your language, please off, or you are language, please me.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 06 February 2015 00:27
    I'm going to power my Skynet build with it.
    Reply
  • damric 06 February 2015 00:37
    15234630 said:
    I'm going to power my Skynet build with it.

    One day you need to show us a picture of everything. I've seen little snapshots here and there, but I'd like to see it all in one thread.
    Reply