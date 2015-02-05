EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 P2 Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SuperNOVA 1600 P2's rails. The limits are, according to the ATX specification, 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Ripple Measurements Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 5.9mV 5.1mV 13.1mV 3.1mV Pass 20% Load 7.9mV 4.6mV 13.4mV 4.0mV Pass 30% Load 8.0mV 5.7mV 13.4mV 4.7mV Pass 40% Load 9.2mV 6.2mV 13.4mV 5.4mV Pass 50% Load 10.3mV 9.4mV 15.5mV 7.9mV Pass 60% Load 10.9mV 8.1mV 16.8mV 7.0mV Pass 70% Load 12.2mV 9.3mV 17.5mV 8.7mV Pass 80% Load 13.5mV 9.7mV 18.5mV 9.8mV Pass 90% Load 13.8mV 11.4mV 19.4mV 11.7mV Pass 100% Load 14.3mV 12.4mV 22.7mV 14.4mV Pass 105% Load 16.1mV 12.7mV 23.6mV 15.4mV Pass Cross-Load 1 6.3mV 9.3mV 10.8mV 10.8mV Pass Cross-Load 2 15.4mV 13.4mV 20.7mV 12.9mV Pass

Although the 1600 G2 registers better ripple suppression overall, that doesn't change the fact that the 1600 P2 shows excellent performance in this area compared to other manufacturers' entries in the same segment. The only rail that goes above 20mV is 3.3V, but still you can't call a 23mV reading high, especially in our tough tests. All in all, Super Flower's implementations are ripple-proof, and comparable to Delta's high-end offerings. The 1600 P2 is a clear example of this.

Ripple

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 105-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2