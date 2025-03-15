The ASRock PG-1600G Phantom Gaming PSU offers exceptional electrical performance, overall performance, and aesthetics, making it a reliable choice for high-power builds. While its thermal and acoustic performance is solid, its market placement raises eyebrows.

Established in 2002, ASRock is a Taiwanese manufacturer renowned for developing high-performance PC hardware components, including motherboards, graphics cards, and mini PCs. In late 2024, ASRock expanded its product line by introducing the Phantom Gaming series of power supply units (PSUs), aiming to provide robust and efficient power solutions for both mainstream users and gaming enthusiasts.

We examine the ASRock PG-1600G, the most powerful model in the Phantom Gaming series, to see how it stacks up among the best power supplies in the market. This PSU is fully compliant with ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards, ensuring compatibility with the latest industry requirements. Developed in collaboration with a reputable OEM, the PG-1600G emphasizes clean aesthetics, high-quality components, and robust performance. It also has some unique features not commonly found on today’s PSUs, such as cable temperature sensors. ASRock's strategy for the Phantom Gaming series is to offer a balance between affordability and performance, catering to the mid to high-end gaming market but without hampering the success of their superior Taichi series.

Specifications and Design

Swipe to scroll horizontally ASRock PG-1600G Phantom Power specifications ( Rated @ 50 °C ) RAIL +3.3V +5V +12V +5Vsb -12V MAX OUTPUT 25A 25A 1.33.3A 3A 0.5A Row 2 - Cell 0 130W Row 2 - Cell 2 1600W 15W 6W TOTAL 1600W Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 4 Row 3 - Cell 5 AC INPUT 100 - 240 VAC, 50 - 60 Hz Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 4 Row 4 - Cell 5 PRICE $300 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 4 Row 5 - Cell 5

In the Box

The ASRock PG-1600G arrives in a sturdy cardboard box featuring a colorful blue-purple theme. The PSU is securely packaged inside a nylon pouch and protected by foam inserts, ensuring safe transportation.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

ASRock includes a comprehensive bundle of accessories featuring mounting screws, an AC power cable, a few cable ties, quality cable straps, clear combs for the DC cables, and a jump-start test adapter.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PG-1600G comes with all-black cables, featuring black connectors and wires. Most of the cables have individually sleeved wires, except for the ATX 24-pin cable and the 12V-2x6 cables, which have their wires wrapped in a nylon sleeve. The PCIe 5.1 connectors are partially colored, serving as a safety mechanism; the colored front needs to disappear completely to indicate a proper connection to the device. Notably, the PCIe 5.1 12V-2x6 cables also have a temperature sensor, allowing the unit to turn itself off if the cable overheats, preventing permanent damage. The PSU is equipped with a generous number of connectors suitable for a 1600W unit.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Swipe to scroll horizontally FSP Hydro PTM X Pro 1000W ATX 3.0 Connector type Hardwired Modular ATX 24 Pin - 1 EPS 4+4 Pin - 2 EPS 8 Pin - - PCI-E 5.0 - 2 PCI-E 8 Pin - 8 SATA - 12 Molex - 6 Floppy - -

External Appearance

The ASRock PG-1600G measures 180 mm in length, making it notably longer than standard ATX power supplies. This extended size necessitates compatibility checks with specific PC cases to ensure proper fitment. The PSU features a satin black chassis with decorative stickers placed within embossments on both sides, enhancing its visual appeal. The top side houses a sticker detailing the unit's electrical certifications and specifications.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan is protected by an enhanced circular wire guard, complemented by additional decorative patterns etched around it on the bottom part of the chassis. The series logo decorates the fan’s engine.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The rear panel includes the standard AC input socket, an oversized power switch, and a small switch to toggle the "iCool" hybrid fan mode. The front panel houses the modular cable connectors and a 5V Boost switch, which allows users to slightly increase the 5V line voltage to ensure it remains above the minimum required for optimal performance. However, we feel that this feature is very much redundant in modern designs with tight output regulation.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Internal Design

The ASRock PG-1600G utilizes a 135 mm PLA13525S12M fan that the rebranded but the part number of it betrays that it is made by Power Logic. Power Logic is a very reputable manufacturer and this particular model sports a hydraulic bearing engine that ensures quiet operation and extended lifespan. This fan has a maximum speed of 2000 RPM, a rather high speed for a 135 mm fan.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

FSP, a well-established and reputable OEM in the PSU industry, is responsible for the design and manufacturing of the PG-1600G. FSP has extensive experience producing power supplies for both retail and OEM markets, ensuring a balance of reliability and performance. The internal layout reveals a relatively cramped design, as the unit has two main transformers working in tandem.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The input filtering stage is robust, featuring four Y capacitors, two X capacitors, and two filtering inductors. Two rectifying bridges are mounted on a large heatsink immediately following the filtration stage. The Active Power Factor Correction (APFC) stage consists of two Infineon 60R060P7 MOSFETs and two diodes, all mounted on a large heatsink near the edge of the unit. Passive components of the APFC stage include a very large inductor and three Nippon Chemi-Con capacitors (two 680 µF and one 470 µF).

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The primary conversion stage employs four Infineon MOSFETs mounted on a smaller silver heatsink adjacent to the main transformers. On the secondary side, two arrays of six MOSFETs each generate the primary 12V rail, positioned on a vertical daughterboard and cooled by a heatsink plate. DC-to-DC circuits on another vertical daughterboard generate the 3.3V and 5V lines.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The secondary-side capacitors are predominantly supplied by Nippon Chemi-Con, with a few smaller electrolytic capacitors from Rubycon, both of which are among the most reputable capacitor manufacturers globally.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Cold Test Results

Cold Test Results (25°C Ambient)

For the testing of PSUs, we are using high precision electronic loads with a maximum power draw of 2700 Watts, a Rigol DS5042M 40 MHz oscilloscope, an Extech 380803 power analyzer, two high precision UNI-T UT-325 digital thermometers, an Extech HD600 SPL meter, a self-designed hotbox and various other bits and parts.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

At 115 VAC, the PSU achieves an average nominal load efficiency of 90.5%, while at 230 VAC, it reaches 92.4%. The performance figures comfortably meet the CLEAResult 80Plus Gold certification requirements. Although the unit narrowly misses the 94% efficiency threshold at 50% load necessary for Platinum certification, Cybenetics has awarded it a Platinum rating, reflecting its strong overall efficiency across various loads. Notably, the PSU maintains good efficiency even at very low loads, enhancing its suitability for high-performance gaming systems where idle-level power efficiency can be important.

The 135 mm hydraulic bearing fan remains inactive under low to moderate loads, contributing to silent operation up to approximately 750W. Once the load exceeds this threshold, the fan activates at a low speed, gradually increasing as the load rises. At maximum load, the fan becomes loud but does not reach its highest speed. The PSU demonstrates fairly good thermal performance, effectively maintaining safe operating temperatures under normal conditions.

Hot Test Results

Hot Test Results (~45°C Ambient)

During hot testing, the ASRock PG-1600G Phantom Gaming PSU exhibited a slight drop in efficiency compared to its cold test performance. At 115 VAC, the efficiency was 89.2%, down from 90.5% in cold conditions. Similarly, at 230 VAC, the efficiency decreased to 91.0% from 92.4%. This reduction in efficiency is typical when subjected to higher ambient temperatures, though the more significant drop under high loads indicates some thermal stress on the active components.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan behavior also shifted in response to the hotter environment. While the fan remained off until the load surpassed 750W in the cold test, it started at just over 400W during the hot test. As the load increased, the fan speed ramped up gradually, reaching its maximum when the load exceeded 1450W. Despite the thermal challenges, the unit continued to operate without issue, though the fan noise becomes a lot more prominent here.

PSU Quality and Bottom Line

Power Supply Quality

The ASRock PG-1600G PSU demonstrated exceptional electrical performance across various loads, providing stable and high-quality power delivery. The voltage regulation was impressively tight, with deviations of only 0.5% on the 12V rail, 0.6% on the 5V rail, and 0.6% on the 3.3V rail. The ripple suppression was equally outstanding on the 12V rail, with maximum ripple of 26 mV. The minor voltage lines are not as well regulated, with 28 mV on the 5V rail and 26 mV on the 3.3V rail, but still very well within our expected performance parameters.

During our thorough assessment, we evaluate the essential protection features of every power supply unit we review, including Over Current Protection (OCP), Over Voltage Protection (OVP), Over Power Protection (OPP), and Short Circuit Protection (SCP). All protection mechanisms were activated and functioned correctly during testing.

The protection mechanisms performed flawlessly, with the OCP thresholds set at 122% for the 3.3V rail, 124% for the 5V rail, and 122% for the 12V rail. The Over Power Protection (OPP) is triggered at 120% under hot conditions, ensuring the unit remains safe under demanding usage scenarios. These protection levels align with the expectations for a unit of this class.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Main Output Load (Watts) 323.3 W Row 0 - Cell 2 807.08 W Row 0 - Cell 4 1207.35 W Row 0 - Cell 6 1608.34 W Row 0 - Cell 8 Load (Percent) 20.21% Row 1 - Cell 2 50.44% Row 1 - Cell 4 75.46% Row 1 - Cell 6 100.52% Row 1 - Cell 8 Amperes Volts Amperes Volts Amperes Volts Amperes Volts 3.3 V 2.35 3.43 5.87 3.34 8.81 3.41 11.74 3.4 5 V 2.35 5.11 5.87 5.11 8.81 5.08 11.74 5.08 12 V 25.04 12.11 62.61 12.09 93.91 12.06 125.21 12.05 Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 6 - Cell 4 Row 6 - Cell 5 Row 6 - Cell 6 Row 6 - Cell 7 Row 6 - Cell 8

Swipe to scroll horizontally Line Regulation (20% to 100% load) Voltage Ripple (mV) Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 0 - Cell 4 Row 0 - Cell 5 Row 0 - Cell 6 Row 0 - Cell 7 Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 20% Load 50% Load 75% Load 100% Load CL1 12V CL2 3.3V + 5V 3.3V 0.6% 14 12 18 26 14 24 5V 0.6% 12 12 20 28 14 24 12V 0.5% 16 12 20 26 26 18

Bottom Line

The ASRock PG-1600G Phantom Gaming PSU is a high-performance power supply unit designed to cater to the needs of gamers and enthusiasts looking for reliable, efficient, and feature-rich solutions. Sporting a 1600W capacity and 80Plus Gold certification, it positions itself as a competitive offering in the high-wattage PSU market, trying to balance itself right below the Platinum-level products. The unit has a great set of features, unique and otherwise, adding to its overall value. Additionally, it comes with a robust set of protection mechanisms, ensuring a stable and secure power delivery under varying load conditions. While the PG-1600G shines in terms of build quality and the range of protections offered, there are some areas where users might find it slightly lacking, particularly in the price-to-performance ratio when compared to other products, including ASRock’s better series.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

When analyzing the electrical performance of the ASRock PG-1600G, it stands out for its exceptional voltage regulation and ripple filtering. The unit provides a very stable and reliable voltage output and the maximum ripple measured on the 12V rail is just 26mV under maximum stress, which are excellent results for a PSU of any class and wattage. The minor voltage lines are not as intensely filtered but the results still are very good.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

In terms of thermal and acoustics performance, the PG-1600G offers solid results for typical users. Under low loads, the fan does not operate at all, contributing to a near-silent environment for users seeking low noise levels. It will start at medium-to-high loads but the noise remains viable for gaming usage. However, under full load, the fan ramps up significantly, producing more noticeable noise, which was to be expected considering the high thermal losses under such conditions. Thermal performance is generally good, with the unit maintaining efficient heat dissipation, largely thanks to the high-quality components and effective fan design. Despite this, users running sustained high loads in adverse operating conditions may experience higher temperatures than what we consider comfortable for a unit’s longevity, which could lead to additional wear on components over time.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Overall, the ASRock PG-1600G Phantom Gaming PSU represents a viable contender in the high-wattage PSU segment, especially for users looking for a power supply that can handle extreme workloads but also are limited by their budget or do not much care about the unit’s acoustics performance. It excels in electrical performance, offering excellent ripple suppression and voltage regulation. Its thermal and acoustics performance is solid, considering its power output and efficiency. In terms of market positioning, the PG-1600G is priced reasonably, though some might find better alternatives in terms of performance at slightly higher price points. Its worst adversary is itself, as there are more efficient products available that are not much more expensive, and very few users are likely to try and save $50 from their budget on an inferior PSU at this power level. Nevertheless, for those who need the raw power and reliability to drive gaming PCs or workstations with demanding hardware, the ASRock PG-1600G stands as a viable, high-quality option.

