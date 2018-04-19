EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G3 PSU Review: Excellence Evolved

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

The hold-up time we measure is over 17ms and the power-good signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Measured inrush current is at normal levels.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the 650 G3’s efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.532A 1.995A 1.989A 0.991A 64.804 85.234% 1355 RPM 33.5 dB(A) 38.04°C 0.944 12.233V 5.018V 3.312V 5.045V 76.031 43.21°C 115.10V 2 8.090A 2.980A 2.984A 1.191A 129.781 89.126% 1368 RPM 33.9 dB(A) 38.23°C 0.965 12.230V 5.019V 3.312V 5.038V 145.616 43.68°C 115.10V 3 12.990A 3.487A 3.498A 1.391A 194.928 90.474% 1392 RPM 34.4 dB(A) 38.57°C 0.980 12.228V 5.020V 3.312V 5.030V 215.451 44.27°C 115.10V 4 17.882A 3.984A 3.982A 1.591A 259.801 90.904% 1406 RPM 34.4 dB(A) 38.89°C 0.986 12.226V 5.019V 3.312V 5.023V 285.796 44.74°C 115.10V 5 22.440A 4.976A 4.979A 1.791A 324.747 90.839% 1443 RPM 36.8 dB(A) 39.55°C 0.990 12.223V 5.021V 3.313V 5.015V 357.496 45.77°C 115.10V 6 27.006A 5.973A 5.975A 1.996A 389.784 90.540% 1496 RPM 37.8 dB(A) 40.85°C 0.992 12.219V 5.023V 3.314V 5.007V 430.512 47.43°C 115.10V 7 31.567A 6.969A 6.968A 2.199A 454.702 89.917% 1527 RPM 37.0 dB(A) 41.60°C 0.994 12.215V 5.025V 3.315V 4.999V 505.693 48.72°C 115.10V 8 36.135A 7.955A 7.959A 2.401A 519.649 89.211% 1585 RPM 38.1 dB(A) 42.76°C 0.995 12.212V 5.027V 3.316V 4.992V 582.497 50.36°C 115.10V 9 41.133A 8.461A 8.472A 2.403A 584.753 88.580% 1641 RPM 39.0 dB(A) 43.91°C 0.995 12.208V 5.026V 3.315V 4.990V 660.141 51.85°C 115.09V 10 45.885A 8.956A 8.957A 3.015A 649.631 87.793% 1716 RPM 39.8 dB(A) 45.34°C 0.995 12.203V 5.026V 3.315V 4.972V 739.954 53.87°C 115.09V 11 51.221A 8.960A 8.963A 3.016A 714.552 87.002% 1728 RPM 39.9 dB(A) 46.49°C 0.996 12.199V 5.025V 3.313V 4.970V 821.309 55.68°C 115.09V CL1 0.098A 13.018A 13.003A 0.005A 110.615 83.854% 1605 RPM 38.4 dB(A) 42.72°C 0.960 12.220V 5.061V 3.346V 5.067V 131.914 47.95°C 115.10V CL2 54.120A 1.002A 1.003A 1.002A 674.042 88.307% 1496 RPM 37.8 dB(A) 43.25°C 0.995 12.208V 4.995V 3.291V 5.028V 763.296 49.65°C 115.09V

Load regulation is extra tight on all rails, showing this platform's capabilities. Still, several of Seasonic's Prime and Focus platforms achieve even better performance in this section.

The 650 G3 doesn't have a problem operating under very high ambient temperatures. However, its small-diameter fan will make its presence known. At increased temperatures, the fan profile goes wild. This can be a problem for some folks. The compact enclosure and small PCB need good airflow in order to last through EVGA's seven-year warranty.

When it comes to efficiency, the SuperNOVA 650 G3 scores well. It easily satisfies the 80 PLUS Gold requirements, even under our highly stressful testing conditions. Of course, this is an inherently efficient platform that was dropped to Gold levels in order cut its production costs and give enthusiasts a less expensive option.



