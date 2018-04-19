Trending

EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G3 PSU Review: Excellence Evolved

By

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units. 

EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G3

Bitfenix BWG650M

Corsair RM650i

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Image 1 of 8

Image 2 of 8

Image 3 of 8

Image 4 of 8

Image 5 of 8

Image 6 of 8

Image 7 of 8

Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 7

Image 2 of 7

Image 3 of 7

Image 4 of 7

Image 5 of 7

Image 6 of 7

Image 7 of 7

The hold-up time we measure is over 17ms and the power-good signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

Measured inrush current is at normal levels.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the 650 G3’s efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan SpeedPSU NoiseTemps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
13.532A1.995A1.989A0.991A64.80485.234%1355 RPM33.5 dB(A)38.04°C0.944
12.233V5.018V3.312V5.045V76.03143.21°C115.10V
28.090A2.980A2.984A1.191A129.78189.126%1368 RPM33.9 dB(A)38.23°C0.965
12.230V5.019V3.312V5.038V145.61643.68°C115.10V
312.990A3.487A3.498A1.391A194.92890.474%1392 RPM34.4 dB(A)38.57°C0.980
12.228V5.020V3.312V5.030V215.45144.27°C115.10V
417.882A3.984A3.982A1.591A259.80190.904%1406 RPM34.4 dB(A)38.89°C0.986
12.226V5.019V3.312V5.023V285.79644.74°C115.10V
522.440A4.976A4.979A1.791A324.74790.839%1443 RPM36.8 dB(A)39.55°C0.990
12.223V5.021V3.313V5.015V357.49645.77°C115.10V
627.006A5.973A5.975A1.996A389.78490.540%1496 RPM37.8 dB(A)40.85°C0.992
12.219V5.023V3.314V5.007V430.51247.43°C115.10V
731.567A6.969A6.968A2.199A454.70289.917%1527 RPM37.0 dB(A)41.60°C0.994
12.215V5.025V3.315V4.999V505.69348.72°C115.10V
836.135A7.955A7.959A2.401A519.64989.211%1585 RPM38.1 dB(A)42.76°C0.995
12.212V5.027V3.316V4.992V582.49750.36°C115.10V
941.133A8.461A8.472A2.403A584.75388.580%1641 RPM39.0 dB(A)43.91°C0.995
12.208V5.026V3.315V4.990V660.14151.85°C115.09V
1045.885A8.956A8.957A3.015A649.63187.793%1716 RPM39.8 dB(A)45.34°C0.995
12.203V5.026V3.315V4.972V739.95453.87°C115.09V
1151.221A8.960A8.963A3.016A714.55287.002%1728 RPM39.9 dB(A)46.49°C0.996
12.199V5.025V3.313V4.970V821.30955.68°C115.09V
CL10.098A13.018A13.003A0.005A110.61583.854%1605 RPM38.4 dB(A)42.72°C0.960
12.220V5.061V3.346V5.067V131.91447.95°C115.10V
CL254.120A1.002A1.003A1.002A674.04288.307%1496 RPM37.8 dB(A)43.25°C0.995
12.208V4.995V3.291V5.028V763.29649.65°C115.09V

Load regulation is extra tight on all rails, showing this platform's capabilities. Still, several of Seasonic's Prime and Focus platforms achieve even better performance in this section.

The 650 G3 doesn't have a problem operating under very high ambient temperatures. However, its small-diameter fan will make its presence known. At increased temperatures, the fan profile goes wild. This can be a problem for some folks. The compact enclosure and small PCB need good airflow in order to last through EVGA's seven-year warranty.

When it comes to efficiency, the SuperNOVA 650 G3 scores well. It easily satisfies the 80 PLUS Gold requirements, even under our highly stressful testing conditions. Of course, this is an inherently efficient platform that was dropped to Gold levels in order cut its production costs and give enthusiasts a less expensive option.


MORE: Best Power Supplies


MORE: How We Test Power Supplies


MORE: All Power Supply Content

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bit_user 19 April 2018 01:50
    I'm sure it's been said before, but it's worth repeating: SuperNova is a terrible name for a PSU!

    A supernova ... is a transient astronomical event that occurs during the last stellar evolutionary stages of a massive star's life, whose destruction is marked by one final titanic explosion.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Supernova
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 19 April 2018 07:19
    Indeed it is but thankfully those ones have nothing to do with explosions :)
    Reply
  • Co BIY 19 April 2018 07:57
    "If you want to install a pair of high-end cards, the SuperNOVA 650 G3 is simply not an option."

    Wouldn't 650 watts be too little for a system with two high end cards anyway?

    Nvidia recommends 600W for a system with a 1080 Ti in it.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 19 April 2018 08:06
    You will only have problems if you try to feed 2x VEGA cards with a 650W PSU. The Nvidia high-end cards have low consumption.

    this article contains power consumption for all high-end Nvidia GPUs. Another one including AMD ones will be released soon.

    https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/best-gpus-for-mining-ethereum,5507.html
    Reply
  • gosubuilder 19 April 2018 14:33
    I've had this PSU in my build sine around June 2017. Its been solid, haven't had any issues. Its noise isn't as bad as described in this article. I don't think I've stopped once thinking, "damn this PSU is loud" once.
    Reply
  • jpe1701 19 April 2018 16:07
    They stopped putting 2 eps connectors in the 650 g2 as well. Mine came with only one and it was bought just a few months ago. Coincidentally would it be safe to use a splitter on that eps cable or was the original wired with connectors on different wires inside the sleeving?
    Reply
  • 10tacle 19 April 2018 17:05
    20898091 said:
    I'm sure it's been said before, but it's worth repeating: SuperNova is a terrible name for a PSU!

    LOL I haven't thought of it that way, but Chevrolet sold a lot of Nova cars (started out as the Chevy II in 1962) between 1968 and 1987. They sold 1.7 million between 1968-1974 in 3rd generation alone so the name didn't bother the customer too much.

    Anyway I'm assuming the same G3 series that plagued Aris' review of the G3 450 is now okay with the 650.

    EDIT: I saw in that original review an update stated that EVGA advised all units since that review are made by SF and not outsourced to RSY. Aris does that mean the first batch of those G3 450s were RSY built?

    https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/evga-450-b3-psu,5160.html
    Reply
  • bit_user 19 April 2018 21:05
    20899713 said:
    20898091 said:
    I'm sure it's been said before, but it's worth repeating: SuperNova is a terrible name for a PSU!

    LOL I haven't thought of it that way, but Chevrolet sold a lot of Nova cars (started out as the Chevy II in 1962) between 1968 and 1987. They sold 1.7 million between 1968-1974 in 3rd generation alone so the name didn't bother the customer too much.
    Maybe b/c regular novas don't produce black holes? Also, not sure how violent they are, as a supernova is thought to be different from novas in more than just scale.
    Reply
  • powernod 23 April 2018 15:00
    nice PSU but it's unacceptable for a 650watt PowerSupply to have only 1 EPS connector.(EDIT: BeQuiet's 550watt DarkPowerPro11 has 2-EPS!! https://www.bequiet.com/en/powersupply/611 ) Even older AM3+ motherboards such as the ASUS CrosshairV Formula-Z that my brother has, use an 1x8 & 1x4 ATX12V power connector , so this PSU would be unable to power this kind of mobo!!
    Once again, excellent review by @Aris !! The best & most thorough PSU reviewer currently !!
    Reply